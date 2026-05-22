New Delhi, The Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements across the national capital ahead of Eid-ul-Azha , with intensified foot patrolling, vehicle checking, picket inspections and a series of Aman Committee meetings being conducted across multiple districts, officials said on Friday. Delhi Police steps up security arrangements across capital ahead of Bakrid

Police said community-outreach programmes, guard briefings and coordination meetings are being organised to ensure peaceful celebrations during the festival.

In Shahdara district, a meeting was held at the office of the deputy commissioner of police , where senior officers interacted with local representatives and community members, asking them to adhere to government norms and regulations.

"Special emphasis was laid on three key elements coordination, vigilance and public participation to ensure that the festival is celebrated in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere," a senior police officer from Shahdara said.

Officers urged residents to maintain communal harmony and immediately report any suspicious activity or rumour-mongering.

In East Delhi, police have conducted interactive meetings with resident welfare associations and market welfare associations at several places as part of confidence-building measures ahead of the festival.

"Station house officers are holding separate Aman Committee meetings, while personnel are organising Prahri meetings at multiple locations," an officer from East district said.

The meetings are aimed at strengthening coordination with local residents, traders and volunteers to ensure peaceful celebrations and smooth management of public movement during the festival period, the officer added.

The Northeast district police, assisted by additional forces, has also intensified foot patrolling in sensitive areas and crowded markets.

In the western region, police personnel are carrying out extensive checking drives and patrolling exercises in markets, residential colonies and other vulnerable points. According to police, security arrangements have been strengthened with increased deployment of personnel at key locations, including markets, religious places and transport hubs.

"Rigorous foot patrolling, vehicle checking and picket inspections are being conducted across the district to maintain law and order," police said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued guidelines prohibiting the sacrifice of protected animals and banning slaughter in public places during Bakrid celebrations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.