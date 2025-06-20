Delhi Police unveils emblems for Finger Print Bureau, bomb squad

Delhi Police unveiled emblems for two of its key units, the Finger Print Bureau (FPB) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), at an event at the police headquarters on Thursday. Officials said that the emblems will start being featured on jackets worn by team members and in official communication as well. Senior police officers at the unveiling. (HT)

Police commissioner Sanjay Arora unveiled the logos and said that they symbolise the “professionalism and dedication” of these specialised units.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that the FPB has been a part of the crime branch since 1983, and plays a key role in crime-solving through forensic analysis. “The FPB currently maintains a database of over five lakh criminals and uses advanced systems like AFPIS, CRIS, and the national-level NAFIS to match chance prints lifted from crime scenes,” he said.

“The BDS, along with the Bomb Detection Team (BDT), was set up in 2002 and remains at the front lines of Delhi’s counter-explosive operations. Equipped with state-of-the-art devices and trained in collaboration with NSG, BSF, and CRPF, these teams respond round-the-clock to bomb threats, conduct anti-sabotage checks, and secure high-risk venues,” he said.