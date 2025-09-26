Delhi Police warns airlines about security lapses at IGI airport

Days after a 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan landed in Delhi hiding in a flight, the Delhi Police, on Wednesday, held a meeting with chief security officers of more than 40 airlines—domestic and international—informing them that they should report all relevant matters to police and strictly comply with security guidelines. Police said that the airlines were asked to strengthen internal vigilance to check thefts from baggage. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

Police said that the airlines were asked to strengthen internal vigilance to check thefts from baggage.

The meeting, convened by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (IGI Airport) Vichitra Veer, was held at the conference hall of the IGIA office. Senior security officers were sensitised about the importance of adhering to directives issued by security agencies, police said.

Police said one of the major concerns discussed was reporting the matter to police. “They were informed that they should alert police at the facilitation desk at the airport. They claimed that they are not aware about where they should inform. They were told to make a PCR call or simply go to the facilitation desk,” an officer said.

The airlines’ security officers were also informed that the incidents of baggage theft, particularly involving ground handling staff, are a cause of concern. “It was suggested that airlines must have an internal vigilance mechanism to identify suspicious persons within their staff and ground handling crew. The local police will provide all possible assistance in this regard,” the officer said.

The officer added that the security staff were informed that if they don’t comply with the internal vigilance guidelines prepared by the bureau of civil aviation security, they should not hesitate to join the probe if a theft is reported.

The officers also allegedly committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure effective implementation of security norms.

The meeting ended with all stakeholders agreeing to coordinate better and plug gaps in security, police said.