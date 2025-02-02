Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi polls: BJP’s Sambit Patra, AAP’s Somnath Bharti spar on land grab case

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 02, 2025 10:56 PM IST

BJP's Sambit Patra accused AAP's Somnath Bharti of influencing a land grab probe, citing a sting operation; Bharti denied it and countered allegations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Sunday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Somnath Bharti of illegally influencing the probe in a land grab case in south Delhi, citing a purported “sting operation” behind the revelations. However, Bharti refuted the allegations and, in turn, accused BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri of land grabbing and cited a Delhi high court order in the case.

The BJP is ramping up its campaign for the Delhi elections. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
The BJP is ramping up its campaign for the Delhi elections. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Patra played an audio clip, which he claimed was Bharti pressurising and bribing the investigating officer in the case to free the accused and destroy the evidence against him.

“Somnath Bharti’s close friend grabbed a piece of land in Jaitpur; there is a sting operation in which everything has been recorded where the AAP MLA is warning the investigating officer. He is asking the investigative officer to tear the relevant documents. A sitting MLA is asking the policeman to take bribe and forget the case. PM Modi has named AAP very aptly as ‘Aapda’ whose main resource is corruption. They are synonymous with corruption,” he said

In turn, Bharti said that his name was being dragged in a land grabbing case and blamed South Delhi MP Ramvir Bidhuri for the same. “While I am in a massive roadshow in my assembly, I have heard that BJP is doing a press conference dragging my name in a case of land grabbing, which was actually done by their present MP Ram Bidhuri ji. I had gone to Delhi high court pro bono and got a stay in favour of Mr Mahaveer Singh ji, super senior citizen,” Bharti posted, adding details of the case.

Patra, however, said that the charge sheet in the case named Bharti’s aide as an accused and said the BJP will also post a video of Bharti meeting the investigating officer.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On