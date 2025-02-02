Delhi polls: BJP’s Sambit Patra, AAP’s Somnath Bharti spar on land grab case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra on Sunday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Somnath Bharti of illegally influencing the probe in a land grab case in south Delhi, citing a purported “sting operation” behind the revelations. However, Bharti refuted the allegations and, in turn, accused BJP MP Ramvir Bidhuri of land grabbing and cited a Delhi high court order in the case. The BJP is ramping up its campaign for the Delhi elections. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Patra played an audio clip, which he claimed was Bharti pressurising and bribing the investigating officer in the case to free the accused and destroy the evidence against him.

“Somnath Bharti’s close friend grabbed a piece of land in Jaitpur; there is a sting operation in which everything has been recorded where the AAP MLA is warning the investigating officer. He is asking the investigative officer to tear the relevant documents. A sitting MLA is asking the policeman to take bribe and forget the case. PM Modi has named AAP very aptly as ‘Aapda’ whose main resource is corruption. They are synonymous with corruption,” he said

In turn, Bharti said that his name was being dragged in a land grabbing case and blamed South Delhi MP Ramvir Bidhuri for the same. “While I am in a massive roadshow in my assembly, I have heard that BJP is doing a press conference dragging my name in a case of land grabbing, which was actually done by their present MP Ram Bidhuri ji. I had gone to Delhi high court pro bono and got a stay in favour of Mr Mahaveer Singh ji, super senior citizen,” Bharti posted, adding details of the case.

Patra, however, said that the charge sheet in the case named Bharti’s aide as an accused and said the BJP will also post a video of Bharti meeting the investigating officer.