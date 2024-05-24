Delhi polls: GK-2 traders to arrange pick and drop for elderly voters

Residents’ welfare associations, traders’ associations and local bodies on Thursday announced multiple steps to make voting a seamless experience for people in Delhi — in a bid to encourage citizens to exercise their franchise — even as curtains closed on campaigning for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the Capital. Delhi goes to polls on May 25. (HT File)

The steps range from arranging pick-and-drop services to creating helpdesks, offering discounts, and aiding voters to deal with intense heatwave conditions on the day of polling, said people aware of the matter.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to Atul Goyal, who heads the United RWAs Joint Action (URJA), a collective body of resident welfare associations, RWAs are making efforts to ensure the voters do not miss their chance, considering the city is reeling under a hot summer.

“URJA is running an awareness campaign to educate voters about the proper procedure to vote. Most of the constituent RWAs are also hiring large numbers of e-rickshaws to facilitate residents with mobility issues,” he said.

Goyal added that RWAs have also decided to make cold water arrangements in their localities. “Thursday was a government holiday and the election is on Saturday. Considering that summer vacations of kids are on, many families have already left the city on this extended weekend but we have urged people to prioritise voting,” he added.

Free transport for senior citizens

Sanjay Rana, who heads the Greater Kailash 2 welfare association, said that they will provide free transport service to and from the polling stations for senior citizens.

“It is crucial that every citizen votes. To ensure that our senior citizens participate in this democratic process without any inconvenience, we have announced a special transport facility and made arrangements to update residents about their polling stations. The free transport services will run to and from the polling stations. We have circulated Google forms and helpline numbers for people to access the facility,” Rana said. He added that the RWA is also providing voter slips to people.

Several market associations and trader bodies are also taking part in the campaign. The Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association (FESTA) has decided to keep the market shut on May 25 and urged the traders and workers to vote.

“The market will remain closed to ensure workers and traders vote,” said Paramjeet Singh Pamma, FESTA chairperson.

Discounts to voters

Ashok Randhawa, who heads the Sarojini Nagar mini market association said the body will provide tea stalls, cold water and refreshments at polling stations located in the area. “We have formed five teams to cover 50 polling booths. The drive will begin at 7.30am. The market is also offering 10%-30% discounts to voters,” he added.

Brijesh Goyal, who heads the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said the federation has appealed to 700 associations to keep the markets shut on polling day. “We have also asked the industrial areas to remain closed. The EC and labour department has directed to provide leave with pay to workers on May 25. The retail shops can open in the evening after voting,” he added.

Meanwhile, the local bodies have also partnered with outlets, malls and shops to provide incentives to residents to encourage voting. The New Delhi Municipal Council, in an official statement, said that ten theme-based special arrangements have been made at ten stations, including green environment, water preservation and the power of democracy.

“NDMC has coordinated with more than 92 restaurants/shops/ stores to offer a discount to inked voters as a part of ‘Chunav Ka Parv’ and enjoy this democracy discount,” the statement said. An NDMC official said that the Khan Market traders’ association has offered a 15% discount on food bills for showing inked fingers.