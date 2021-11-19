Delhi pollution: EDMC seizes 7 vehicles carrying construction material

NEW DELHI: Complying with the Delhi government’s order imposing a complete ban on construction activities in the city, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday seized seven vehicles found carrying construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

Deputy commissioner (North Shahdara) Sanjeev Mishra said that a comprehensive action plan has been started to mitigate air pollution. “Several teams have been constituted to carry out field inspections to keep day and night vigil against garbage and biomass burning, illegal dumping of C&D waste and polluting industrial activities. Several water sprinklers have been deployed to control dust pollution by spraying dust suppressants,” he said.

He further said that punitive action is being taken against entities, both institutional and individuals, indulging in activities generating air pollution under EDMC. Special drives are being launched to monitor and prevent activities adding to air pollution, in the areas of Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar and Wazirabad Road.

Officials said monetary challans have been issued, under the provisions of the National Green Tribunal Act and Environment Protection Act, against individual owners and builders found violating the ban on construction activities and taking building materials or C&D waste.

“Some of the agencies penalised under the NGT Act include the public works department (PWD), Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), BSES and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC),” he said.

According to senior EDMC officials, a challan of ₹50,000 was issued against the MRTS in Sonia Vihar area and a challan of ₹50,000 was issued against DDA in Gautampuri area.

“So far, seven challans, each of ₹50,000, have been issued against the PWD for violating the pollution norms. Altogether 140 challans have been issued, amounting to ₹18.95 lakh, against different defaulters in Shahdara north zone in the month of November so far,” said Mishra.