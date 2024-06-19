Delhi power demand hits new high for second consecutive day

New Delhi A man purchases a water cooler at the Kamla Market in Delhi amid rising mercury levels. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The Capital on Wednesday continued to sizzle under the rising mercury levels, recording its highest-ever peak power demand in the afternoon, according to data shared by relevant authorities. The demand hit 8,656 megawatts (MW) at 3.05pm on the day, according to the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), which was slightly higher than Tuesday’s peak demand of 8,647MW, which was also a record.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Officials aware of the issue said that similar power consumption pattern indicated extremely high use of air-conditioners over the past 48 hours.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius (°C), which was eight degrees above the normal for this time of the year and the highest-ever minimum temperature recorded by the Capital, according to data made available by the India Meteorological Department since 1969.

The maximum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded at 43.6°C — five degrees above normal — at the Safdarjung weather station, which is indicative of Delhi’s weather.

Delhi’s peak power demand clocked an unprecedented 8,000MW for the first time on May 22 this year, and has since crossed the threshold eight times. The peak demand has also been over 7,000 MW for 31 consecutive days now, discom officials said.

Despite the record-high power demand, discoms said they were able to meet Wednesday’s peak demand successfully.

BSES, which supplies electricity to south, west, east and central Delhi through its subsidiaries BRPL and BYPL, said they successfully met a peak power demand of 3,778MW and 1,886MW, respectively, in their jurisdictions, according to a BSES spokesperson said.

Tata Power DDL, the discom which supplies power to north and northwest Delhi, said it successfully met its highest peak power demand of 2,460MW in its area of operations.