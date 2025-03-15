New Delhi, Delhi Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday conducted an inspection of the ongoing drainage construction project at the Rohtak Road to review its progress. Delhi PWD minister inspects Rohtak Road, directs timely completion of ₹ 115-crore drainage project

The road, a key corridor connecting Haryana to Delhi, has been in poor condition, prompting multiple complaints from local residents, an official statement of the PWD said.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government handed over the responsibility of construction of the 18-kilometer stretch from Peeragarhi Chowk to Tikri Border to the National Highways Authority of India .

PWD will handle the drainage work while NHAI will take over the construction, Verma said.

According to the statement, the stretch is undergoing redevelopment, with drainage work estimated to cost ₹115 crore and expected to be completed within 14 months.

Given that the stretch includes areas near three Delhi Metro stations and Indraprastha Gas Limited pipelines, necessary approvals will be required. The minister has directed officials to fast-track the permission process to prevent unnecessary delays.

"Delays in obtaining approvals lead to higher costs. This should be prioritized so that work continues without interruptions," Verma said during the inspection.

Highlighting the poor condition of Rohtak Road, Verma criticised the lack of attention from previous government.

"People often complained that no government representative ever visited this area. Now, drainage work has begun, and the entire road has been handed over to NHAI. PWD and the Flood Control Department are working together to ensure smooth execution," he said.

Emphasising strict quality control, the PWD minister issued a warning to contractors and officials.

"We are building roads and drainage systems that should last for years. If there is any compromise on quality, the contractor will be blacklisted, and responsible officials will face suspension," he said.

Verma also pointed out that bad roads contribute to rising pollution levels in the city due to dust and congestion. He assured residents that the Delhi government is committed to constructing high-quality and long-lasting roads.

Speaking to reporters, Verma said that he shares a personal connection with the project.

"My village, Mundka, the birthplace of my father and former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, is located nearby. For years, people have complained about the dust and dirt on this road. Last week, we officially transferred this stretch to NHAI. PWD will handle the drainage work, while NHAI will construct the road," he said.

March 15 marks the 82nd birth anniversary of former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, who is the father of the PWD minister.

Verma further added that the government is determined to eliminate the gap in road quality between Haryana and Delhi.

"Delhi's roads will be built to the highest standards. If we are paying the full amount, there should be no compromise in construction quality," he asserted.

