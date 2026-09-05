Katraj mandals scale down sound systems after citizens’ protest, police intervention

Several Dahi Handi organisers in Katraj and the Bharati Vidyapeeth area scaled down their sound systems following a police intervention on Thursday night, a day after citizens protested against noise pollution in the locality, which has been declared a silence zone because of the presence of several educational institutions. At the main Dahi Handi event at Katraj Chowk, arranged by Swaraj Babar on September 4, organisers had brought a large Dolby sound system from outside Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Police removed large speakers installed for Dahi Handi and preparations for the upcoming Ganesh festival and appealed to mandals to comply with noise regulations. Organisers subsequently agreed to modify their sound arrangements for Friday’s celebrations.

At the main Dahi Handi event at Katraj Chowk, arranged by Swaraj Babar on September 4, organisers had brought a large Dolby sound system from outside Pune. Following discussions with the police, the larger setup was removed and only four base speakers and four top speakers were retained at the venue.

Senior inspector Sharad Zine of Ambegaon police station said organisers had responded positively to the police appeal and agreed to follow regulations.

“We have received a very good response from Dahi Handi mandal organisers in the area. We explained the rules regarding the use of sound systems, particularly the restrictions applicable in a silence-zone area,” Zine said.

He said the police had asked organisers to avoid excessively powerful systems and keep sound levels within permissible limits.

“Our objective is not to stop religious or cultural programmes. We want the celebrations to be conducted within the prescribed rules,” he said.

Several other Ganesh mandals and organisations holding Dahi Handi events in the area have also modified their sound arrangements following the police appeal, officials said. Police are monitoring the events and have warned that action will be taken in case of violations or complaints.

The intervention followed a protest march led by Vikrant Singh, founder of citizen-led initiative Inquilab Jaitay, in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area on Wednesday. Citizens highlighted the silence-zone status of the locality and raised concerns over loud music and day-and-night preparations by mandals, particularly around schools and colleges.

“Our concern is not against Dahi Handi or Ganesh festival celebrations. We are asking for the rules to be implemented equally for everyone. When large sound systems are installed and preparations continue throughout the day and night, it directly affects students, residents and other people in the area,” Singh said.