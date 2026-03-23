Fresh spell of rain in Delhi likely today, temperature to rise after brief winter-like chill

Delhi weather today: The Capital may experience another spell of light rain on Monday, even as temperatures are expected to gradually rise despite cloudy skies throughout the week, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. Delhi weather today: The city recorded a 24-hour average AQIof 153 (moderate zone) at 4pm on Monday, slightly up from 119 (moderate) the previous day, as per CPCB. (ANI)

This follows a respite from the heat due to the unusual downpour on Thursday and Friday.

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The cooling effect from the rains persisted on Sunday, even as the maximum and minimum temperatures were slightly higher than those of Saturday — but still below normal. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.5°C on Sunday, 2°C below normal, while the minimum temperature was 15.6°C, 1.7°C below normal.

IMD forecasts “generally cloudy skies with a possibility of very light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during forenoon to afternoon” for Monday, while cloudy skies have been predicted for the entire upcoming week. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32 to 34°C by Saturday, and the minimum 16 to 18°C.

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“A feeble western disturbance is expected to bring cloudy weather along with isolated light to moderate rains across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, North Punjab, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh on Monday morning into late evening hours. These won’t bring widespread rains like the previous ones as the western disturbance is feeble,” meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya posted on X.