Delhi realtor gets extortion call from ‘gangster’, police case filed

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of extortion at Vasant Vihar police station after a real estate developer received an extortion call allegedly from fugitive gangster Goldy Brar. The caller allegedly threatened the developer to pay ₹2 crore, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. The caller allegedly threatened the developer to pay ₹ 2 crore, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. (Representational image)

A complaint was received on Friday from a developer living in Vasant Vihar in connection with the extortion call made on WhatsApp and the caller allegedly identified himself as Goldy Brar and demanded ₹2 crore from him, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Kumar Meena said.

“Taking cognizance of the matter, a case of extortion has been registered in Vasant Vihar police station and investigation has been taken up,” he added.

Similar incidents have earlier been reported in Delhi and other states, where real estate businessmen have allegedly been targeted by Brar. Suspected to be hiding in the US, at least 10 cases of extortion have been lodged in Delhi and National Capital Region in the past six months against Brar, after complainants received such calls.

In July, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against 10 suspects in connection to a case in which associates of Brar allegedly fired at the house of a businessman in Chandigarh for extortion money. Brar has been named as the key conspirator in the case, and has been charged with the formation of a terror gang to execute terror activities in India, said officials aware of the matter.

He has also given threat calls to Bollywood singers Honey Singh and Gippy Grewal. One of his associates had allegedly opened fire at Grewal’s house in Canada. One of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Brar is also in the list of wanted criminals of NIA and enforcement agencies of various states, including Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.