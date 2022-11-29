Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records 270 dengue cases in November, annual case count up to 3,323

Delhi records 270 dengue cases in November, annual case count up to 3,323

Published on Nov 29, 2022 12:27 AM IST

This year’s cumulative total of 3,323 is significantly better than the 8,276 dengue cases reported in the corresponding period last year, with 2021’s final figure of 9,613 dengue cases and 23 fatalities making it the second worst annual outbreak on record

Last week’s figure was better marginally better for the week ending November 18, when the city recorded 283 cases of the vector-borne disease. The official dengue-related death count in 2022 still remains zero. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi registered 279 dengue cases during the weekly cycle ending November 25, a report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the disease released on Monday has said, taking the cumulative figure of cases for the calendar year to 3,323.

Last week’s figure was better marginally better for the week ending November 18, when the city recorded 283 cases of the vector-borne disease. The official dengue-related death count in 2022 still remains zero.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is a vector for the dengue virus, and the insect typically prefers environments of around 25-27 degrees Celsius.

“While the temperature in the outdoor environment has gone down sharply, adult mosquitoes are still able to survive in the relatively warmer ambient temperatures indoors. The domestic breeding checkers are no longer detecting large scale mosquito breeding in the open environment,” an MCD official said.

“Once the temperature falls to about 20 degrees Celsius, they become less active in the open environment and do not function below 10 degrees Celsius. People still need to be careful as adult mosquitoes have a life of one month,” the official said.

This year’s cumulative total of 3,323 is significantly better than the 8,276 dengue cases reported in the corresponding period last year, with 2021’s final figure of 9,613 dengue cases and 23 fatalities making it the second worst annual outbreak on record.

Delhi has also reported 11 malaria cases over the last week, taking the cumulative count to 230 cases for the year. No chikungunya cases were reported last week, and the annual tally of chikungunya cases stands at 44 cases.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
