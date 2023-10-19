Delhi records lowest minimum temperature for the season; AQI remains ‘moderate’

Delhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 15.9°C for the season between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said adding that the maximum temperature on Thursday will be around 31°C while the minimum temperature could hover around 16°C.

The previous low for this season was 16.4°C on October 12.

The previous low for this season was 16.4°C on October 12.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 17.3°C, one degree below normal and maximum temperature was 30.7°C-- two degrees below normal.

The seven-day forecast from IMD predicts that Delhi will have clear sky till Saturday with likelihood of overcast conditions on Sunday and drizzle next Monday and Tuesday.

The air quality of the city was in moderate category at 9am with an air quality index of 116 recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 129, which also is in the lower-end of the moderate category.

The dominants pollutants in the city air were PM2.5 and PM10.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) stated that the air quality is likely to dip to poor category in coming days.

“The outlook for subsequent six days shows that the air quality is likely to remain in poor category. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from East/North directions in Delhi with wind speed four to eight km per hour. On October 20, the predominant surface wind is likely to come from variable directions in Delhi with wind speed of four to eight kmph with a clear sky. The predicted maximum mixing depth is likely to be 2500 meters on October 19 and 3000 meters on October 20,” the statement added.

The forecast states that the ventilation index is likely to be 12000 sqm on Thursday and 13000 sqm on Friday. The ventilation index lower than 6000 sqm with average wind speed less than 10 kmph is considered unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

