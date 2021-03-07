Delhi records maximum temperature at 34 degrees Celsius, air quality poor
The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, the meteorological department said.
The weather department has predicted light rain and strong winds on Sunday night.
The minimum temperature in the city settled at 14.4 degrees Celsius while the air quality was recorded in the poor category.
The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 256, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.
According to the meteorological department, the mercury is likely to dip by two to three degrees over the next few days.
Delhi will have its own school education board
- Unlike other states, Delhi does not have its own state education board. There are about 1,500,000 government school students in Delhi.
AAP has worked for Dalits: CM
- The AAP has only worked and struggled for the poor and Dalits in the last five years,” said Kejriwal, at an event organised by an NGO in Tukhlakabad Extension on Saturday.
