Delhi registers 7,437 new Covid-19 cases, highest spike in over four months

Delhi has recorded 7,437 new Covid-19 cases and 24 coronavirus disease-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin notified on Thursday. The new rise in Covid-19 cases is the highest in over four months and certainly the highest single-day of 2021, as the national capital had last year recorded a single-day spike of 7,546 Covid-19 cases on November 19. With the new jump in cases, the infection tally in Delhi has now reached 6,98,005, with the number of active cases being 23,181. With the new fatalities recorded over the past day, the Covid-19 death toll in Delhi now stands at 11,157.

November 11, 2020, currently holds the record for clocking the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, when the national capital had recorded 8,593 new cases in a span of 24 hours. Officials have warned that if the current trend continues, Delhi would soon cross its earlier record of a single-day spike.

The current positivity rate in Delhi is 8.10%, while a total of 91,770 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital. The case fatality rate (CFR) is currently at 1.6%, as per the government health bulletin. A night curfew has been imposed in the national capital till April 30, while similar curfews have been implemented in Noida and Ghaziabad as well, to curb the worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis in and around the Delhi-national capital region (NCR).

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 5,506 positive cases and the positivity rate was only above 6%, according to a PTI report, citing Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain. A day later, the number of fresh Covid-19 cases has increased by almost 2,000 and the positivity rate has jumped over two percentage points. Noting that Delhi's positivity rate is still lower than "many other states", Jain had said earlier this day that the coronavirus is spreading exponentially, but the severity of the virus is less, and so are the fatalities. To back his assertion up, the Delhi health minister had pointed out the positivity rates of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, where he said the numbers are around 25% and 18%, respectively.

Satyendar Jain also said that the vaccination drive in Delhi is going well, and that adequate vaccine stock for the next 4-5 days is well available in Delhi. Meanwhile, India registered yet another record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new coronavirus infections pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,29,28,574, according to the ministry data updated on Thursday morning. The national weekly Covid-19 positivity rate has increased by 6.21 per cent from 2.19 to 8.40 per cent in the first seven days of March and April, the ministry said. Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily Covid-19 cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the 1,26,789 new infections, the health ministry said on Thursday.