IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports 145 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active cases see slight jump
According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 2,86,826 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Delhi, as of 6pm on Saturday.(PTI)
According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 2,86,826 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Delhi, as of 6pm on Saturday.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi reports 145 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active cases see slight jump

Cumulative recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent as the city reported 97 new recoveries taking the total recoveries to 6,25,929 patients.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:16 PM IST

Delhi reported 145 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities on Sunday, taking the city’s tally to 6,37,900 cases and 10,900 deaths, according to a bulletin released by Delhi government. Cumulative recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent as the city reported 97 new recoveries taking the total recoveries to 6,25,929 patients. Active caseload in Delhi currently stands at 1,071 patients, which is 46 cases higher than the 1,025 reported on Saturday, the bulletin said.

A total of 63,813 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, comprising 44,673 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 19,140 Rapid antigen tests, according to the bulletin. So far, 1,19,71,940 tests have been conducted in Delhi, with 6,30,102 tests done per million.

Also read | India saw nearly 87,000 Covid-19 cases this week, second wave fear looms

With 10,900 total deaths, case fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.71 per cent. Also the cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and total positive cases, stands at 5.33 per cent. The bulletin also showed that 467 patients are currently at home isolation and there are 631 containment zones in Delhi as of Sunday.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 2,86,826 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Delhi, as of 6pm on Saturday. So far 2,73,613 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 13,213 people have received the second dose.

India reported 14,264 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths, with the overall caseload reaching 10,991,651 cases and death toll at 156,302. Number of active cases stands at 145,634 cases, higher than the 143,127 cases reported on Saturday. So far, 1,10,85,173 beneficiaries have received Covid-19 vaccines in the country, according to data from the health ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 delhi coronavirus mohfw delhi covid-19 tally
Close
Colourful burgers from UK from with completely natural and vegan ingredients. (Photo: Instagram/Time Out London)
Colourful burgers from UK from with completely natural and vegan ingredients. (Photo: Instagram/Time Out London)
delhi news

Bring alive the magic of colours in your meal

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:19 PM IST
According to a research, colour is the single most important product-intrinsic sensory cue when it comes to setting people’s expectations regarding the likely taste and flavour of food and drink.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides Joshi, 17 other accused including state Congress leaders like Raj Babbar, Pradeep Jain, Ajai Rai, Nirmal Khatri, Rajesh Pati Tripathi and Madhu Sudan Mistri are also named in the charge sheet in the case. (PTI)
Besides Joshi, 17 other accused including state Congress leaders like Raj Babbar, Pradeep Jain, Ajai Rai, Nirmal Khatri, Rajesh Pati Tripathi and Madhu Sudan Mistri are also named in the charge sheet in the case. (PTI)
delhi news

Court rejects UP govt plea seeking withdrawal of Bahuguna's police assault case

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Holding the matter as serious, the special MP/MLA court fixed March 6 for framing of charges against the accused persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The local trains which will run in Delhi-NCR will include 14 passenger trains, five electrical multiple units (EMUs), 10 mainline electrical multiple units (MEMUs) and six diesel multiple units (DMUs).(HT File Photo)
The local trains which will run in Delhi-NCR will include 14 passenger trains, five electrical multiple units (EMUs), 10 mainline electrical multiple units (MEMUs) and six diesel multiple units (DMUs).(HT File Photo)
delhi news

Delhi-NCR local trains to resume from tomorrow. Complete list here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Passengers will have to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines like wearing masks and practising social distancing. Officials of the Northern Railway have said that they are making all the necessary arrangements to resume the operations keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shazia Ilmi said the BSP MP humiliated at a private party. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shazia Ilmi said the BSP MP humiliated at a private party. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Shazia Ilmi says BSP’s Akbar Ahmad insulted her for joining BJP, files FIR

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Ilmi said that the BSP lawmaker attempted to humiliate her while she was speaking to the ambassador of Chile
READ FULL STORY
Close
With no vaccination drive on Sunday, this effectively left just four days for around 120,000 health care professionals in Delhi who are yet to get the shot. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/File Photo)
With no vaccination drive on Sunday, this effectively left just four days for around 120,000 health care professionals in Delhi who are yet to get the shot. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/File Photo)
delhi news

Only 50% covered, Delhi may continue jabs for health staff

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:58 AM IST
As per the Centre’s guideline all states were to freeze the immunisation for healthcare workers by February 20 and allow for an additional five-day period for a “mop up” round to immunise as many as possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
delhi news

Kejriwal likely to meet farm leaders today in Delhi Assembly

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The chief minister’s office and Delhi government spokespersons refused to share names of the leaders to whom invites have been sent for Sunday’s meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An officer from the EoW said that the second case was registered on Thursday under various Indian Penal Code Sections. (Representative Image)(File Photo. Representative image)
An officer from the EoW said that the second case was registered on Thursday under various Indian Penal Code Sections. (Representative Image)(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Police file second case against two south Delhi child care homes

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:10 AM IST
This is the second case against the two child care homes in a fortnight. The police identified the two homes as Umeed Aman Ghar, a home for boys, and Khushi Rainbow Home, a residence for girls -- both based south Delhi and established by the Centre for Equity Studies (CSE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:13 PM IST
As many as 5,534 new electric three-wheelers have been registered in Delhi after the Delhi government launched the “Switch Delhi” campaign around two weeks ago, the government said in a press statement issued on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kejriwal suggested large-scale creation of manufacturing hubs across the country with facilities and tax benefits for production of cost-effective goods, the statement said.(PTI)
Kejriwal suggested large-scale creation of manufacturing hubs across the country with facilities and tax benefits for production of cost-effective goods, the statement said.(PTI)
delhi news

Govt, states should come together to set up manufacturing hubs across India: CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Speaking virtually at the sixth Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal also said that attention was not paid to the manufacturing sector in the country over the last 70 years, enabling China to capture local markets, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for the foreigners, submitted that the Look out Circulars (LOCs) issued against the foreigners were closed in February.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)
Advocate Ashima Mandla, appearing for the foreigners, submitted that the Look out Circulars (LOCs) issued against the foreigners were closed in February.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT file photo)
delhi news

Tablighi Jamaat: Court tells police to release passports of 35 foreigners

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg said all the foreigners have already been acquitted by the court and the police has not filed any appeal/revision till date to the acquittal order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
First foggy day of the season affected the traffic in New Delhi. Fog blanketed the capital through the day giving Delhiites sneak peek into coming days. HT photo by Raj K Raj
First foggy day of the season affected the traffic in New Delhi. Fog blanketed the capital through the day giving Delhiites sneak peek into coming days. HT photo by Raj K Raj
delhi news

Delhi records high of over 27 degree Celsius; moderate fog likely on Sunday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:37 PM IST
The city woke up to "dense to very dense fog", which is expected to fall between "moderate to dense" fog category on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An audio blooper in DU’s online led to the recent #ShwetaYourMicIsOn trend worldwide.
An audio blooper in DU’s online led to the recent #ShwetaYourMicIsOn trend worldwide.
delhi news

#ShwetaYourMicIsOn: DU students react to bloopers in online classes

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Multiple incidents of audio clips going viral have surfaced during the online classes in Delhi University, and #Shweta incident is one such hilarious example.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint File Photo )
Delhi High Court.(Mint File Photo )
delhi news

All Delhi High Court benches to resume physical hearing daily from March 15 

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The court has urged advocates, litigants and other visitors to strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing and all other Covid-19 protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
delhi news

All transport services to go digital by April, trials underway: Gahlot

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:18 AM IST
Once implemented, only the applicants seeking a learner’s license or permanent DL or vehicle fitness certificate will have to physically visit the RTOs to undergo various tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
A file photo of Delhi high court in New Delhi.
delhi news

No curbs, but must exercise caution: HC to TV channels

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:13 AM IST
While protecting journalists and news organisations from revealing their sources, the bench asked them to check the authenticity of the information and not to sensationalise the issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP