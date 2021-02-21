Delhi reports 145 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active cases see slight jump
Delhi reported 145 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities on Sunday, taking the city’s tally to 6,37,900 cases and 10,900 deaths, according to a bulletin released by Delhi government. Cumulative recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent as the city reported 97 new recoveries taking the total recoveries to 6,25,929 patients. Active caseload in Delhi currently stands at 1,071 patients, which is 46 cases higher than the 1,025 reported on Saturday, the bulletin said.
A total of 63,813 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, comprising 44,673 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 19,140 Rapid antigen tests, according to the bulletin. So far, 1,19,71,940 tests have been conducted in Delhi, with 6,30,102 tests done per million.
Also read | India saw nearly 87,000 Covid-19 cases this week, second wave fear looms
With 10,900 total deaths, case fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.71 per cent. Also the cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and total positive cases, stands at 5.33 per cent. The bulletin also showed that 467 patients are currently at home isolation and there are 631 containment zones in Delhi as of Sunday.
According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 2,86,826 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Delhi, as of 6pm on Saturday. So far 2,73,613 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 13,213 people have received the second dose.
India reported 14,264 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths, with the overall caseload reaching 10,991,651 cases and death toll at 156,302. Number of active cases stands at 145,634 cases, higher than the 143,127 cases reported on Saturday. So far, 1,10,85,173 beneficiaries have received Covid-19 vaccines in the country, according to data from the health ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bring alive the magic of colours in your meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court rejects UP govt plea seeking withdrawal of Bahuguna's police assault case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi-NCR local trains to resume from tomorrow. Complete list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shazia Ilmi says BSP’s Akbar Ahmad insulted her for joining BJP, files FIR
- Ilmi said that the BSP lawmaker attempted to humiliate her while she was speaking to the ambassador of Chile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 50% covered, Delhi may continue jabs for health staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal likely to meet farm leaders today in Delhi Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police file second case against two south Delhi child care homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5,534 new electric three-wheelers register for Switch Delhi campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt, states should come together to set up manufacturing hubs across India: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tablighi Jamaat: Court tells police to release passports of 35 foreigners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records high of over 27 degree Celsius; moderate fog likely on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#ShwetaYourMicIsOn: DU students react to bloopers in online classes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All Delhi High Court benches to resume physical hearing daily from March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All transport services to go digital by April, trials underway: Gahlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No curbs, but must exercise caution: HC to TV channels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox