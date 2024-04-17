Delhi residents can register to vote till April 26

Officials from the Delhi election commission on Wednesday said that residents in Delhi have time till April 26 to submit their forms and register as voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on May 25. Officials added that over 95% of the applications are received online, though offline applications are also accepted. This was less than 80% till the previous Lok Sabha elections. (HT Archive)

All applications received till April 26, 10 days before the last day of filing nominations as a norm, will be processed for the upcoming elections, the officials said, adding that residents can visit www.nvsp.in or the voter helpline mobile app to fill and submit Form 6.

“People assume that processing of the application takes months to be processed. However, we will ensure that all those who apply till April 26 get registered as voters,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

“On Monday the Delhi office received around 8,500 new applications out of which 6,000 were filed online. However, people can still visit their BLOs and hand over their Form 6,” the official added.