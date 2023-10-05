News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi residents, researchers now eligible for NDMC hostels

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 06, 2023 05:34 AM IST

The civic body currently has accommodation facilities for around 500 working women at its three women’s hostels

The New Delhi Municipal Council has approved a proposal to construct a new fully air-conditioned block at Indira Niketan Women’s Hostel at Laxmi Bai Nagar with facilities to accommodate 117 women, officials aware of the matter said, adding that Delhi residents and research scholars are now eligible to apply for accommodation at its three working women’s hostels.

The governing body (New Delhi Palika Parishad Samaj Kalyan Samiti) will also add additional facilities in the hostels and senior citizen homes such as Wi-Fi, online application modules, on-call ambulance service and nurse facilities.

The new building will feature a modern design with amenities such as rainwater harvesting systems and fire-fighting systems. The civic body overseeing the New Delhi area currently has accommodation facilities for around 500 working women at its three women’s hostels, which remain in high demand.

The resolutions were passed in a committee meeting held on Wednesday, where the eligibility of women who can apply for accommodations was also decided.

NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay said that the committee has decided to not increase the license fee for this year.

“It has been decided that Delhi residents will now be eligible to apply for admission in our three working women hostels. Additionally, research scholars—college students or graduates engaged in specific field projects for universities or organisations—will also now be eligible for admission to these women’s hostels,” said Upadhyay.

According to the current hostel guidelines of Delhi, only working women from outside the national capital can be admitted to these hostels.

NDMC has three hostels in Delhi—Swati at Mandir Marg, Indira Niketan at Laxmibai Nagar and Aakanksha at Bhagwan Dass Lane near Mandi house, providing a range of single accommodations, two-seaters, 3-4 seaters to dormitories. The minimum monthly fees of the hostels range from around 6,500 to 10,000, including food, electricity, cleaning, and water charges.

