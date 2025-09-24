Delhi revives interstate bus service after 18 years

After nearly 18 years, Delhi on Tuesday resumed its interstate bus service, with chief minister Rekha Gupta flagging off the electric Delhi–Baraut AC bus from Maharana Pratap Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT). The Delhi government also unveiled an automated fare collection system (AFCS) and introduced the “Chalo App” to boost digital ticketing. The Delhi–Baraut service will run six trips daily in each direction. (HT Archive)

The chief minister called the move a “historic restart” of services long discontinued, even as buses from other states kept operating within Delhi.Officials said the interstate services were halted when all buses in the national capital switched from fossil fuels to CNG, creating a temporary bus shortage that forced the suspension of these routes.

“When private buses could run, why not the Delhi government? Our citizens deserve these facilities. We have started buses on one route, and new interstate routes will be introduced every month, especially to connect religious places,” Gupta said.

The Delhi–Baraut service will run six trips daily in each direction.

From Delhi, departures are scheduled at 04:50, 05:20, 05:50, 17:00, 17:30 and 18:00 hours, with return trips from Baraut at 07:00, 07:30, 08:00, 19:30, 20:00 and 20:30 hours. The buses will stop at Khajoori Khas, Bhajanpura, Loni Bus Station, Mandola, Khekra, Katha, Baghpat, Gori Pur, Saroor Pur and Tyodhi before reaching Baraut.

The AFCS replaces manual ticketing with electronic systems supporting cash, UPI, debit and credit cards, national common mobility cards (NCMCs) and static QR codes. Officials said 3,000 such machines are being supplied free by Canara Bank in the first phase. Stickers with universal QR codes have been placed across the fleet for contactless payments.

The CM said the new ticketing system will end leakages and ensure all revenue goes directly to DTC’s account. The “Chalo App” offers a 10% discount on digital tickets.

Transport minister Pankaj Singh said reviving interstate buses is the first step in modernising Delhi’s transport.