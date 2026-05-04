New Delhi, Residents' welfare associations in Delhi on Monday appealed to households to keep exits and windows completely unobstructed and adopt basic fire-safety practices, citing recent incidents in the city. Delhi RWAs urge residents to keep escape routes clear amid fire safety concerns

In an advisory, B S Vohra, president, East Delhi RWA joint forum, said safety is built through preparation and appealed that every home must identify, plan, and practice clear escape routes to protect loved ones before a fire turns into tragedy.

"When homes become traps instead of shelters, every spark turns into a tragedy. Delhi's rising fire incidents are not just accidents, but warnings we can no longer afford to ignore," Vohra said in a statement.

Atul Goyal, president, United Residents Joint Action , said it's a matter of grave concern that neither the government departments nor the individual residents learn anything from the past experiences of fire incidents in the buildings.

"Absence of any SOP from Delhi Disaster management plan, building bye laws under Master plan of Delhi, fire safety norms, apartment owners association, access to roof rights in builder floors and individual family security in absence of safety from police, all seem to be responsible under the circumstances," Goyal said.

Maharani Bagh RWA urged residents to "Keep a way to escape" at all times and ensure that doors, corridors and windows are free of obstructions to enable quick evacuation during emergencies."

It also emphasised the need for functional smoke alarms and pre-planned escape routes for all family members.

"In view of recent unfortunate incidents, this is a gentle reminder to prioritise preventive electrical maintenance in your homes. Small proactive steps today can help us avoid serious risks tomorrow," Ayesha Kapur, member of the RWA governing body, said.

The association encouraged periodic inspection of internal wiring, electrical panels and load distribution, timely servicing of air conditioners and other high-load appliances before peak usage, and avoiding circuit overloading by using certified components.

Residents were also advised to act on early warning signs such as frequent tripping or unusual heating. RWAs said simple precautions, combined with awareness and preparedness, can significantly reduce fire hazards and help families evacuate safely if a fire breaks out.

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