Delhi schools receive bomb threats, students evacuated; DPS Dwarka postpones exams

Several schools across the national capital received bomb threats through phone calls on Saturday morning, prompting swift evacuations and large-scale security checks. Police personnel outside Delhi Public School (DPS) that received a bomb threat on Monday, at Dwarka.(PTI)

Among the institutions that received threats were Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya. Police teams and bomb disposal squads rushed to the sites and searches are currently underway.

At DPS Dwarka, the management announced that the school would remain closed for the day, citing “unavoidable circumstances.” The decision also led to the postponement of mid-term examinations scheduled for Saturday.

In a circular issued to parents, the school said: “Dear Parents Kindly note that the school will remain closed today i.e Saturday, 20 September 2025 due to unavoidable circumstances. All school buses and private vans/ cabs are being sent back immediately. Parents are requested to kindly be there at the stops to pick up their wards. Parents of private commuters must come to pick their wards in case they have dropped them to school. Mid term Exams scheduled for the day stand postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated shortly.”

Police officials confirmed that students and staff from the affected schools were safely evacuated.

Pattern of threats in Delhi

The incident comes amid a spate of similar hoax threats targeting educational institutions in the capital. On September 9, the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) in New Delhi received a bomb threat via email, leading to a precautionary evacuation. A thorough check by the Bomb Disposal Squad later declared the premises safe.

On the same day, the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and the Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat also received email threats. According to Delhi Police, the email sent to the MAMC dean hinted at possible detonations but contained no specific details. “A bomb squad was later dispatched to the site as a precaution,” said DCP Nidhin Valsan.

While the recent threats have so far turned out to be hoaxes, police said they are treating each call with utmost seriousness and continuing investigations to trace the origin of the threats.