Delhi sees 472 more dengue cases, total count at 4,533

As many as 472 dengue cases were recorded in the city over the last week, taking the overall count this year between January 1 and November 9 to 4,533, according to the weekly report of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Three people have died of the vector borne disease in the city so far this year. None of these three cases is new. MCD’s action taken report claims that 274,290 houses have been found positive for mosquito-breeding and legal notices have been sent to 156,265 houses for maintaining conditions that can lead to breeding of mosquitoes and transmission of diseases. (HT Archive)

The Najafgarh zone witnessed maximum 675 cases last week, followed by 628 in South zone and 490 cases in Central zone. The least number of confirmed cases -- 202-- were reported from Narela zone.

To draw a comparison, 5,644 dengue cases were logged in the same duration last year, 2,070 cases in 2022 and 3,857 in 2021. Delhi had recorded 9,266 dengue cases and 19 deaths overall in 2023, making it the third worst dengue outbreak in the city. The city saw its worst dengue outbreak in 2015 when 15,867 cases and 60 deaths were reported over 12 months The second worst year was 2021 with 9,613 cases and 23 deaths.

Delhi has so far recorded 472 cases in November, 2,431 in October, 1,052 in September, 256 in August and 76 in July. The city witnessed 246 cases between January and June. The weekly report mentioned that the city has reported 728 malaria cases so far-- up from 709 cases till the previous week. The number of chikungunya cases has gone up from 151 cases to 172 cases during the last one week.

A senior MCD official said that with decrease in temperature in open areas, the adult mosquitoes are not migrating indoors and people should be more vigilant especially around dusk to keep windows and doors closed. “The strain of dengue is not dangerous and the cases being reported are mils in nature,” the official added