IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi sees fresh spike in Covid-19 infections, reports over 300 new cases
499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi.(HT Photo)
499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi sees fresh spike in Covid-19 infections, reports over 300 new cases

Daily infections crossed the 300-mark in Delhi for the first time since February on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:20 PM IST

Delhi on Friday reported 312 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and three related deaths in the past 24 hours taking the Capital’s infection tally to 640,494 and fatalities to 10,918. Daily infections crossed the 300-mark in Delhi for the first time since February on Friday. Previously, the city had reported the maximum daily infections of 261 on Thursday. However, daily infections have been continuously on the rise in the national capital since February 24 with a slight dip recorded only on March 1 (197 cases) and March 2 (175 cases).

Also read | Mumbai colleges return to online classes as Covid-19 cases rise

The national capital’s active caseload stands at 1,779 after witnessing a slight increase from 1,701 on Thursday. With the discharge of 312 patients, Delhi’s recoveries went up to 627,797 so far, according to a bulletin from the Delhi state health department.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare identified Delhi along with seven other states where the number of daily new cases have witnessed an increase.

The city on Friday conducted 59,122 Covid-19 tests comprising 36,119 RTPCT/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 23,003 Rapid Antigen Tests. With this, the Delhi government has tested 12,681,441 samples for the disease so far and the tests per million count stand at 667,444 tests, according to the health department. The cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and the total positive cases found, stands at 5.05 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.7 per cent, as per the latest data. Also, the city currently has 863 patients on home isolation and 591 containment zones.

Meanwhile, 499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi, of which 446,950 people have received a first dose of the vaccine and 52,820 have received the second dose as of 7am on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi covid-19 coronavirus
Close
499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi.(HT Photo)
499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi sees fresh spike in Covid-19 infections, reports over 300 new cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Daily infections crossed the 300-mark in Delhi for the first time since February on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
delhi news

Delhi bus owners seek exemption from road tax, penalty amid pandemic

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Respondent, in this case, the Delhi government shall decide the representation after affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioners and take a decision preferably within a period of six weeks, the court said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Miranda House. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Miranda House. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi’s Miranda House to start training course for aspiring women politicians

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:21 AM IST
While Miranda House will work on the curriculum, She Leads, a week-long virtual leadership training programme designed to support aspiring women political leaders, will work as resource partner of the college
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

Woman kills her children, hangs herself following quarrel with husband in Delhi

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:52 AM IST
When the husband returned home at night, he found the house locked from inside. The police were informed and they arrived at the scene to find the woman and her two children hanging from the ceiling fan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesting farmers at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on March 4. (ANI)
Protesting farmers at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, in Delhi on March 4. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Motorists travelling towards Delhi from Uttar Pradesh cannot cross the Ghazipur border and the Delhi Traffic Police have advised them to take alternative routes which pass through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni and Apsara borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

22-yr-old dies as Mercedes rams car at Delhi’s Dwarka crossing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The two men, Akash Rana and Rahul Rana, who worked for a life insurance company, were returning from a party hosted by their employers at a prominent hotel around 1am, when the accident occurred at a traffic junction between Sector 6 and 7 of Dwarka
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man selling cold beverages sitting on his pushcart on a hot day in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
A man selling cold beverages sitting on his pushcart on a hot day in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi: Air quality poor, temperature could reach 35°C by Monday

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:34 AM IST
CPCB data showed that on Wednesday the overall AQI had deteriorated to 278, categorised as “poor” in the AQI scale. On Tuesday, the overall AQI in Delhi was 175, in the “moderate” category
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NDMC topped the 'Municipal Performance Index 2020' in the 'less than million' population category out of a list of 60 corporations.(Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
The NDMC topped the 'Municipal Performance Index 2020' in the 'less than million' population category out of a list of 60 corporations.(Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)
delhi news

MPI: NDMC ranks 1st, says it sought 'outstanding' quality of life for citizens

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:25 AM IST
This year's ranking comes as a remarkable jump from the NDMC's 65th spot in the 2019 MPI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The numbers of bullets fired and tear gas shells used were the highest in recent years, several mid-level police officers said.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
The numbers of bullets fired and tear gas shells used were the highest in recent years, several mid-level police officers said.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

461 bullets, 4,000 tear gas shells used by cops to quell Delhi riots

By Prawesh Lama, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:00 AM IST
  • As part of their investigation, police have till date arrested 1,753 persons, which includes 820 Hindus and 933 Muslims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar, who also works as a driver, is an accused in two murder cases and one of Arms Act and has spent time in Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
Kumar, who also works as a driver, is an accused in two murder cases and one of Arms Act and has spent time in Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
delhi news

Civil defence volunteer accidentally shoots himself

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:36 AM IST
  • The accused man, 30-year-old Sujeet Kumar, remains hospitalised and the police are waiting for him to recover before they pursue “suitable action” against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EDMC also sought action against “miscreants” who were “illegally waylaying garbage removal trucks, threatening drivers and dumping garbage openly on the roads and streets”.
The EDMC also sought action against “miscreants” who were “illegally waylaying garbage removal trucks, threatening drivers and dumping garbage openly on the roads and streets”.
delhi news

Court warrant against MCD union members

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:31 AM IST
  • A bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli also asked the members of the striking union to not put under siege the municipal corporation or throw garbage on the streets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi government had launched this course in DTU in 2019.(ANI)
The Delhi government had launched this course in DTU in 2019.(ANI)
delhi news

MBA in family business helping people across India, says Sisodia

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:27 AM IST
  • Manish Sisodia also interacted with students enrolled in the course to know their experiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Open burning and abandoned old vehicles have also become a prominent source of pollution in east Delhi.
Open burning and abandoned old vehicles have also become a prominent source of pollution in east Delhi.
delhi news

Local sources behind high pollution in north, east Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:23 AM IST
  • Jai Prakash, north Delhi mayor, said that all efforts of the municipal agencies this winter were focused to control local pollution sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The conspiracy came to fore during the first week of January when following a tip off, the attempt to smuggle the mercury inside the jail in a perfume bottle, was foiled by a team of special cell.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The conspiracy came to fore during the first week of January when following a tip off, the attempt to smuggle the mercury inside the jail in a perfume bottle, was foiled by a team of special cell.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Police claim to foil plot for murder of riots accused in Tihar jail

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:20 AM IST
  • No Delhi police officer commented on the incident on record, but senior police officers aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that the two men who were on the target, are lodged in Tihar for their role in the northeast Delhi violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the family of the dead boy placed his body on the road outside Ambedkar Hospital and staged a protest.
On Thursday, the family of the dead boy placed his body on the road outside Ambedkar Hospital and staged a protest.
delhi news

Earthmover accidentally dumps soil, kills 14-year-old boy in Shahbad Dairy

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:15 AM IST
  • Like several other curious onlookers, the boy too was watching the earthmover in action when the mishap took place, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP