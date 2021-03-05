Delhi sees fresh spike in Covid-19 infections, reports over 300 new cases
Delhi on Friday reported 312 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and three related deaths in the past 24 hours taking the Capital’s infection tally to 640,494 and fatalities to 10,918. Daily infections crossed the 300-mark in Delhi for the first time since February on Friday. Previously, the city had reported the maximum daily infections of 261 on Thursday. However, daily infections have been continuously on the rise in the national capital since February 24 with a slight dip recorded only on March 1 (197 cases) and March 2 (175 cases).
Also read | Mumbai colleges return to online classes as Covid-19 cases rise
The national capital’s active caseload stands at 1,779 after witnessing a slight increase from 1,701 on Thursday. With the discharge of 312 patients, Delhi’s recoveries went up to 627,797 so far, according to a bulletin from the Delhi state health department.
The Union ministry of health and family welfare identified Delhi along with seven other states where the number of daily new cases have witnessed an increase.
The city on Friday conducted 59,122 Covid-19 tests comprising 36,119 RTPCT/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 23,003 Rapid Antigen Tests. With this, the Delhi government has tested 12,681,441 samples for the disease so far and the tests per million count stand at 667,444 tests, according to the health department. The cumulative positivity rate, considering the total tests done and the total positive cases found, stands at 5.05 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 1.7 per cent, as per the latest data. Also, the city currently has 863 patients on home isolation and 591 containment zones.
Meanwhile, 499,770 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Delhi, of which 446,950 people have received a first dose of the vaccine and 52,820 have received the second dose as of 7am on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees fresh spike in Covid-19 infections, reports over 300 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi bus owners seek exemption from road tax, penalty amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s Miranda House to start training course for aspiring women politicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman kills her children, hangs herself following quarrel with husband in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
22-yr-old dies as Mercedes rams car at Delhi’s Dwarka crossing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Air quality poor, temperature could reach 35°C by Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPI: NDMC ranks 1st, says it sought 'outstanding' quality of life for citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
461 bullets, 4,000 tear gas shells used by cops to quell Delhi riots
- As part of their investigation, police have till date arrested 1,753 persons, which includes 820 Hindus and 933 Muslims.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civil defence volunteer accidentally shoots himself
- The accused man, 30-year-old Sujeet Kumar, remains hospitalised and the police are waiting for him to recover before they pursue “suitable action” against him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court warrant against MCD union members
- A bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli also asked the members of the striking union to not put under siege the municipal corporation or throw garbage on the streets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBA in family business helping people across India, says Sisodia
- Manish Sisodia also interacted with students enrolled in the course to know their experiences.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local sources behind high pollution in north, east Delhi
- Jai Prakash, north Delhi mayor, said that all efforts of the municipal agencies this winter were focused to control local pollution sources.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police claim to foil plot for murder of riots accused in Tihar jail
- No Delhi police officer commented on the incident on record, but senior police officers aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that the two men who were on the target, are lodged in Tihar for their role in the northeast Delhi violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Earthmover accidentally dumps soil, kills 14-year-old boy in Shahbad Dairy
- Like several other curious onlookers, the boy too was watching the earthmover in action when the mishap took place, the police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox