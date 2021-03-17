Delhi sees over 500 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,702
hinDelhi reported 536 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, according to the health department, making it the first time in more than two months that the national capital has witnessed a spike of over 500 cases in a single day. Its infection tally has risen to 645,025 while three related deaths took the death toll to 10,948, according to the health department bulletin.
Delhi last reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on January 9, 2021 when 519 infections were detected in the city.
Delhi’s active Covid-19 caseload too increased significantly, reaching 2,702 on Wednesday from 2,321 the day before, or a rise of 381 cases, the bulletin showed. The data also showed that 319 more people recovered from the disease in the city, taking the cumulative recoveries to 631,375 patients.
Meanwhile, the number of samples tested for the viral disease also witnessed an increase. According to the bulletin, 80,856 new samples were tested for Covid-19 of which 50,216 tests were RT-PCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests while 30,640 were Rapid antigen tests. Slightly over 62,000 tests were conducted on Tuesday.
On March 10 and 16 Delhi recorded 370 and 368 new Covid-19 cases respectively, while there were three related deaths on both the days. However, between March 11 and 14, more than 400 fresh infections were detected in the city, which, despite experiencing a surge in its own new daily coronavirus cases, has managed to avoid the surge being witnessed by some other states, in particular Maharashtra.
