Trace rain in city on yet another sweltering day

Delhi recorded another warm day on Sunday, with the mercury crossing the 40-degree mark for a second day in a row. However, no heatwave conditions were recorded in the Capital, according to the weather office, while parts of the city received traced rainfall in the evening.

People out on a hot day near India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The Safdarjung station, representational of Delhi’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius (°C),— three degrees above normal for this time of the year. This was marginally lower than Saturday’s maximum of 40.5°C — the highest so far this year.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.0°C, which is around normal for this time of the year.

In the evening, the Capital saw some moisture incursion owing to a cyclonic circulation, leading to localised drizzle and gusty winds in parts of south, southwest and central Delhi, weather officials said.

Similar spells of rain is expected in Delhi over the next five days, with the maximum to likely drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius in most places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

“Unlike Saturday, where isolated parts of Delhi recorded heatwave conditions, no heatwave was recorded in Delhi on Sunday. We also saw some drizzle activity in some parts of south and southwest Delhi during the evening, which was due to moisture coming in from southwest Rajasthan, where a cyclonic circulation exists. This moisture, aided by high temperature over Delhi-NCR, led to the formation of thunder clouds and rain in some locations,” said IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum is over 40°C, and the deviation from normal is at least 4.5 degrees. The Ridge station recorded 41.5°C on Saturday —five degrees above the normal.

“Widespread rain is not expected, but as is typical during the pre-monsoon period, when moisture content rises, clouds can form fairly quickly as the temperature is high. This leads to a short but intense spell of rain, along with gusty winds,” Srivastava said.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 42.4°C at Sports Complex (Akshardham), followed by 42°C at Najafgarh.

In terms of rain, only the Palam station recorded “trace” rainfall, with no rainfall being recorded at any other Delhi weather station till 5.30pm. Trace rainfall is generally equivalent to a brief spell of rain, or a drizzle.

“While we will see similar localised spells of rain on Monday and Tuesday, a fresh western disturbance will bring more moisture from Wednesday onwards, with peak rain activity forecast on Thursday. There are also chances of rain on Friday. Delhi’s maximum could dip to 37-38 degrees Celsius again,” Srivastava said.

In terms of pollution levels, Delhi’s air remained in the poor zone, but showed a slight improvement over the past 24 hours. The average AQI for Sunday was recorded at 229 (poor), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin at 4pm on Sunday, while it was 235 (poor) at the same time on Saturday. Forecasts show Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the poor category till April 19 now.

