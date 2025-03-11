Delhi: Singhola waste site to be flattened by Aug, Bawana landfill to turn ‘green’

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the waste mountain at Singhola is expected to be fully cleared by August 2025, while the Bawana landfill, an engineered sanitary landfill (E-SLF), will eventually be converted into a green space with vegetation. The landfill site at Singhola in Delhi. (HT Archive)

The civic body’s response came after the NGT took suo motu cognisance of an HT report from November 2024, which highlighted the emergence of two new waste mounds in the city. The tribunal had sought details on waste management at both sites.

Singhola site

In its report dated March 7, the MCD stated that Singhola was previously used as a dumping ground for the city’s silt. However, dumping ceased in July 2022, and bioremediation efforts began to clear the site. The report noted, “The MCD has awarded the work of bio-mining and disposal of the processed material on November 1, 2024, for 9 lakh metric tonnes (MT) at this site. To date, around 200,000 MT has been bio-mined and disposed of, with complete work targeted to be finished by August 2025.”

Bawana landfill transformation

Regarding Bawana, MCD clarified that a 100-acre plot had been allocated to a private concessionaire for municipal solid waste (MSW) processing, with 35 acres designated for the engineered sanitary landfill. The report explained, “As per the agreement, the concessionaire is responsible not only for establishing the MSW processing facility but also for constructing and managing an engineered sanitary landfill for the disposal of residual inert matter (MSW process rejects) in compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules.”

The report further stated that the E-SLF features environmental safeguards such as an impermeable base liner and a leachate collection system to prevent contamination. The concessionaire is required to maintain prescribed height and slope standards during the landfill’s closure. Additionally, the site will be covered with a 600-mm layer of compacted soil and vegetation, transforming it into a “green mountain,” the report said.