Delhi stations in red zone ahead of Diwali: Check area-wise AQI today

By 7 am, multiple monitoring stations in Delhi registered alarming AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded the highest at 426, entering the “severe” zone. RK Puram (322) and Vivek Vihar (349) remained in “very poor” category. Other areas such as Ashok Vihar (304), Bawana (303), and Jahangirpuri (314) also remained in the “very poor” category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 274 at 5:30 am, placing the capital in the “poor” category.

Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate on Sunday, staying in the “poor” category for the sixth consecutive day, as several areas slipped into the “very poor” and “severe” zones ahead of Diwali celebrations.

According to the CPCB, an AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 is satisfactory, 101 to 200 falls under the moderate category, 201 to 300 is poor, 301 to 400 is very poor, and 401 to 500 is classified as severe.

By 4 pm on Saturday, out of 38 stations in Delhi, nine reported “very poor” air, inching towards “severe” levels. These included Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Okhla, Vivek Vihar, Dwarka, and Siri Fort, according to CPCB data.

Delhi NCR AQI In the National Capital Region (NCR), pollution levels showed a similar pattern. Loni (Ghaziabad) recorded an AQI of 341, Sector 125 (Noida) stood at 342, and Sector 51 (Gurugram) also registered 342, all falling in the “very poor” category.

As per the Decision Support System, transport emissions accounted for 15.6% of Delhi’s total pollution load on Saturday — making it the largest single contributor. Experts have warned that vehicular emissions, combined with festive firecrackers and stubble burning, could push air quality into the “severe” zone in the coming days.

Weather forecast for the day A clear sky is expected on Sunday, with temperatures hovering around 33°C (max) and 19°C (min). The India Meteorological Department forecasted fog mist in the morning followed by mainly clear sky later in the day.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that pollution levels are likely to remain in the “poor to very poor” range over the next few days leading to Diwali. Authorities have urged residents to limit outdoor activities and avoid using firecrackers during Diwali to prevent a further spike in pollution levels.