Delhi: Three drown in Yamuna, hunt on for 4th swimmer
- Family members of the deceased said that they were not aware that their children had gone for a swim in the Yamuna.
At least three people, including two minors, from Ghaziabad’s Loni drowned in the Yamuna when they went for a swim in the river in north Delhi’s Burari on Thursday, police said on Friday, and added they were looking for a fourth one who as accompanying them.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the police control room call got a call at 1:20am on Friday reporting that four teenagers have been missing since 10am on Thursday from Yamuna Khadar, near Chauhan Patti in north Delhi.
Ajay and his family, who had called the police were present at the spot and told the police that four friends — Wasim (15), Kamal, (17) Iliyas, (20) and Sameer (17) — had come for a swim in the Yamuna during the day on Thursday and didn’t return home after which their families stated looking for them. “An eyewitness, Harish alias Batla, told the police that four persons drowned in the river around 12:30 am,” Singh said, and added that some clothes and a scooter were found near the river.
Police said that a search operation was carried out to recover the bodies. “Bodies of three persons identified as Iliyas, Wasim and Kamal have been recovered from the river, and search is on to find Sameer,” the DCP said adding that the three bodies have been sent to Sabzi Mandi mortuary for post-mortem examination.
Harish Kumar, incharge of the Boat Club, said that divers began the search operation around 6am, and recovered the three bodies by 10.30am on Friday. The club is a Delhi government agency responsible for searching and rescuing people who fall in the Yamuna.
Family members of the deceased said that they were not aware that their children had gone for a swim in the Yamuna.
Iliyas’ uncle Nasir said that he was learning tailoring, and was studying in Class 12.
“On Thursday morning, his friend Batla had come to see him and the two went somewhere on a scooter. When Iliyas didn’t return home by 10pm, his parents called Batla and they were informed about the incident. Batla said he was scared and that is why did not inform them about the accident,” Nasir said.
Waseem’s father, Haider Khan shared a similar sequence of events. He said Waseem, who had just taken his Class 10 exams, gone with his friend Ajay and when he didn’t return till late, the family called Ajay and were informed about the accident. “Ajay said that he had called Waseem’s mother to inform her but couldn’t speak to her,” Khan said, adding that they took Ajay to the spot and started looking for the teenagers.
Kamal’s relative said that he used to work in a factory and had taken Class 10 exams. He left with a friend on Thursday morning and told the family that he would return soon.
Police said that statements of family members and others witnesses have been recorded and no foul play was suspected.
“Legal proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are being carried out,” DCP Singh said.
-
‘Denied food after birthday party’: Drunk man stabs, hurts 4 women in Delhi
Three sisters and their mother sustained injuries with one of them battling for Pushpa's life at a city hospital as a drunk neighbour stabbed them when they refused Vicky food after a birthday party in Dwarka's Kakrola area, police said on Friday, and added that the accused has been arrested. The family lives in the Bharat Vihar area. Pushpa said their neighbour Vicky, 28, came to their house around midnight after the party got over.
-
80-year-old woman murdered by grandson in Delhi
An 80-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit on Friday morning at her house in Shalimar Bagh area in northwest Delhi, where she lived alone for the past over a year, police said on Friday, and added that they have apprehended the woman's 17-year-old grandson, who killed her for refusing to give him money. The clothes that the teenager wore at the time of the crime were also recovered.
-
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s wife summoned by probe agency
The Enforcement Directorate has asked Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain to be present before the agency next week while it extracts information from the digital devices seized in a money laundering case against him and others, officials said Friday. The case is based on a 2017 Central Bureau of Investigation first information report (FIR) lodged against the minister in the Delhi cabinet. Jain has denied any wrongdoing.
-
Help cut floods at Delhi's Zakhira underpass: Sisodia writes to railway minister
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his intervention to help solve the problem of waterlogging at Zakhira underpass in west Delhi — one of the Capital's recurrent annual flooding hot spots. Sisodia, who also holds the public works department, urged the railways minister for immediate intervention and timely action, so that the situation of waterlogging can be prevented.
-
Finial crowns Delhi's Jama Masjid once again, 2 days before Eid-ul-Zuha
The finial on the central dome of the Jama Masjid, which was damaged in a rainstorm this May 30, has been reinstalled after three weeks of repair work by conservation experts, the Delhi Waqf Board authorities have said. Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1656, Jama Masjid in the Walled City is not an ASI-protected monument. While Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari had sought the assistance of the ASI in repairing the finial.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics