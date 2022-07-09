Delhi: Three drown in Yamuna, hunt on for 4th swimmer

At least three people, including two minors, from Ghaziabad’s Loni drowned in the Yamuna when they went for a swim in the river in north Delhi’s Burari on Thursday, police said on Friday, and added they were looking for a fourth one who as accompanying them.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the police control room call got a call at 1:20am on Friday reporting that four teenagers have been missing since 10am on Thursday from Yamuna Khadar, near Chauhan Patti in north Delhi.

Ajay and his family, who had called the police were present at the spot and told the police that four friends — Wasim (15), Kamal, (17) Iliyas, (20) and Sameer (17) — had come for a swim in the Yamuna during the day on Thursday and didn’t return home after which their families stated looking for them. “An eyewitness, Harish alias Batla, told the police that four persons drowned in the river around 12:30 am,” Singh said, and added that some clothes and a scooter were found near the river.

Police said that a search operation was carried out to recover the bodies. “Bodies of three persons identified as Iliyas, Wasim and Kamal have been recovered from the river, and search is on to find Sameer,” the DCP said adding that the three bodies have been sent to Sabzi Mandi mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Harish Kumar, incharge of the Boat Club, said that divers began the search operation around 6am, and recovered the three bodies by 10.30am on Friday. The club is a Delhi government agency responsible for searching and rescuing people who fall in the Yamuna.

Family members of the deceased said that they were not aware that their children had gone for a swim in the Yamuna.

Iliyas’ uncle Nasir said that he was learning tailoring, and was studying in Class 12.

“On Thursday morning, his friend Batla had come to see him and the two went somewhere on a scooter. When Iliyas didn’t return home by 10pm, his parents called Batla and they were informed about the incident. Batla said he was scared and that is why did not inform them about the accident,” Nasir said.

Waseem’s father, Haider Khan shared a similar sequence of events. He said Waseem, who had just taken his Class 10 exams, gone with his friend Ajay and when he didn’t return till late, the family called Ajay and were informed about the accident. “Ajay said that he had called Waseem’s mother to inform her but couldn’t speak to her,” Khan said, adding that they took Ajay to the spot and started looking for the teenagers.

Kamal’s relative said that he used to work in a factory and had taken Class 10 exams. He left with a friend on Thursday morning and told the family that he would return soon.

Police said that statements of family members and others witnesses have been recorded and no foul play was suspected.

“Legal proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are being carried out,” DCP Singh said.