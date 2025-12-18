Delhi to deploy 32 high-capacity machines to clean Yamuna drains

The Delhi government has approved the deployment of 32 high-capacity, specialised machines to prevent untreated waste from entering the river Yamuna. Officials said all machines will be operational between January and March, with mechanical cleaning work set to begin at the Najafgarh drain, identified as the single largest contributor to pollution in the river. The initiative focuses on intercepting pollution at its source through large-scale mechanical desilting and the removal of sludge, solid waste and aquatic weeds from major drains before they discharge into the Yamuna. (ANI)

The Najafgarh drain will be taken up first, followed by other identified drains and select stretches of the river in a phased manner.

Irrigation and flood control (I&FC) minister Pravesh Verma said, “For years, cleaning the Yamuna remained confined to files and press statements. This time, machines will be working on the ground starting January. Pollution in the Yamuna is the result of years of neglect and outdated systems. We are breaking that cycle by implementing modern, high-capacity machines and strict monitoring.”

According to officials from the I&FC department, the 32 machines being inducted include a mix of amphibious, hydraulic and dredging equipment designed to operate in waterlogged, deep and marshy conditions where conventional cleaning methods have proved inadequate.

The fleet comprises eight long-boom amphibious excavators, six long-boom hydraulic excavators, two amphibious multi-purpose dredgers, six self-propelled and self-unloading hopper barges, three mini amphibious excavators, two weed harvester machines, two wheeled skid steer loaders, two crawler mini hydraulic excavators and one super sucker-cum-jetting machine.

“These machines are meant for deep desilting, removal of accumulated sludge, extraction of water hyacinth and weeds, and cleaning areas that are difficult to access through manual or semi-mechanical means,” an official said, adding that the equipment was selected based on the nature of pollution and terrain across different drains.

The first phase of the plan is scheduled to begin in December, with one of the amphibious multi-purpose dredgers expected to arrive from Finland in the last week of the month. Officials said the equipment, which is used internationally for river and wetland restoration projects, will become fully operational by January, allowing mechanical cleaning work to pick up pace early in the new year.

Officials said the Najafgarh drain has been prioritised because of the heavy pollution load it carries into the Yamuna. Once operations stabilise there, the machines will be redeployed across other major drains and identified river stretches to ensure pollutants are removed before they reach the main channel.

“Our strategy is clear. The drains will be cleaned, pollution will be reduced, and the Yamuna will see visible improvement. There will be no tolerance for excuses or laxity,” Verma said.

The cleaning plan includes round-the-clock operations, faster removal of silt and sludge, and scientific disposal of the extracted material. Amphibious machines will be deployed in deeper and marshy zones, while hopper barges will transport removed waste efficiently for disposal. The super sucker-cum-jetting machine will be used in areas requiring high-pressure drain cleaning.

To ensure continuity, officials said daily progress will be monitored, and coordination mechanisms have been put in place among departments involved in drainage, flood control and waste management. The aim, they added, is to sustain the Yamuna clean-up as a year-round, mission-mode exercise rather than a seasonal effort limited to pre-monsoon periods.

With procurement of equipment, deployment of manpower and a fixed operational timeline in place, officials said the current phase is intended to deliver visible improvements by reducing the flow of untreated waste into the river.