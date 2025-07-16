Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi to get 2nd automated testing centre for commercial vehicles

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 05:40 AM IST

The single automated centre in Jhujhuli is overcrowded, and it takes days to get an appointment for testing

New Delhi

Trucks, buses, smaller pick-up vans, all goods vehicles and cabs, get tested outside Delhi due to crowding. (Archive)
Trucks, buses, smaller pick-up vans, all goods vehicles and cabs, get tested outside Delhi due to crowding. (Archive)

The transport department will lay the foundation and start work on the city’s second automated testing centre (ATC) for commercial vehicles near the Nand Nagri bus depot, in northeast Delhi, on Thursday, officials aware of the matter said. The new centre will add the capacity to test 72,000 vehicles annually.

According to the department, Delhi has around 450,000 commercial vehicles that need to be tested every year, but the current ATC, at Jhuljhuli, can handle only around 200,000. The rest, including trucks, buses, smaller pick-up vans, all goods vehicles and cabs, get tested outside Delhi. The new centre will bring in at least 3 crore annual revenue, which currently goes to other states, officials said.

“The single automated centre in Jhujhuli is overcrowded, and it takes days to get an appointment for testing. This forces several vehicles registered in Delhi to get tested and renew their permits from other states. While this is a hassle for the vehicle owners, it is also causing losses to the department,” an official said, on condition of anonymity.

Last year, the Union government made it mandatory for states to set up ATCs to test commercial vehicles to issue permits; this has added to the overload of vehicles at Jhuljhuli. The government also allowed vehicles to get permits from other states, irrespective of the place of registration.

Officials said the new ATC will be constructed in the next two to three months at an estimated cost of 2.5 crore and will have around four lanes to test four vehicles simultaneously.

It will include tests of roller brakes, headlight, speedometer, steering linkage, gear, suspension, sound level, side slip, insulation, etc, officials said. Equipment, such as a smoke opacimeter, onboard diagnostics scanner, and exhaust gas analysers, will also be used. Sheds will be created to test different aspects, including emission test, visual inspection and electrical panels.

“Once functional, at least 72,000 additional vehicles will be tested in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Burari centre, which is manual as of now, is also being upgraded. We will multiply our capacity to nearly double within a year,” said the official.

As per law, commercial vehicles, such as buses, trucks and cabs, need to get a fitness test done every two to eight years and then annually. Rules specify that vehicles failing to pass a fitness test canʼt ply. In the case of cars, the test is done 15 years from the date of registration. The cost varies from 500 to 1,500, depending on the category.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi to get 2nd automated testing centre for commercial vehicles
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On