Delhi to get patchy rain, hot and humid spell expected till June 27: IMD
After a week of relatively cooler weather, the temperature rose by three to four degrees across the capital on Wednesday to register a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius (°C), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.
Relative humidity also remained high throughout the day, largely aided by scattered rainfall, and oscillated between 56% and 81%, adding to the heat discomfort. IMD officials also said Delhi is now unlikely to get any rain until June 25 (Saturday), and the mercury will continue to gradually rise.
The maximum temperature of 37.2°C, recorded at the Safadarjung observatory, Delhi base weather station, was 2.7 degrees higher than Tuesday’s maximum and one degree below normal for this time of the year, IMD officials said. adding that the maximum temperature is likely to touch the 40 degrees at Safdarjung by June 25, while other parts of Delhi will be even hotter. Humidity levels, they said, are unlikely to drop by much.
Delhi recorded a minimum of 24.3°C, four degrees below normal and lower than Tuesday’s minimum of 24.9°C.
“The impact of the previous western disturbance has gone and no rain is now expected until June 25. There could be some thundery development on June 26, owing to high maximum temperatures and humidity, while some light rain may occur by June 27,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.
The IMD is yet to declare the possible date for the onset of the south-west monsoon in Delhi; however, usually, monsoon arrives in the capital city by June 27. As per forecasts made by the private agency Skymet, the rains this year are likely to reach only by June 30.
On Wednesday, Delhi received no rainfall at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Ridge or Palam stations, but 0.5mm of rainfall was recorded at both Mayur Vihar and Najafgarh weather stations between 8.30am and 5.30pm.
Despite the rainfall, Delhi’s hottest location on Wednesday was Najafgarh, recording a maximum of 39.2°C, up from 36.5°C on Tuesday.
IMD’s seven-day forecast shows that Delhi’s maximum could touch 38°C by Thursday 39°C by Friday and 40°C by Saturday. It is expected to drop to around 37°C by next Monday, owing to overcast skies and drizzle, the forecast said. The minimum is meanwhile expected to touch 25°C by Thursday and 26°C by Saturday.
