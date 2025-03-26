Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi to have centre for real time air, water quality monitoring: Govt

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 26, 2025 07:08 AM IST

This centre (ICCC) will do real-time monitoring of various environmental parameters like air quality, water quality, noise levels, waste management etc, said the chief minister during budget speech

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta in her maiden budget presentation on Tuesday proposed “to set up an Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC)” for real-time monitoring of air and water quality, noise levels, and waste management in Delhi.

share
The BJP government in Delhi has made a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>506 crore provision for the environment and forest departments, of which <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>422 crore has been allocated for various schemes, projects and programmes. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo (File))
The BJP government in Delhi has made a 506 crore provision for the environment and forest departments, of which 422 crore has been allocated for various schemes, projects and programmes. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo (File))

She said her government has made a 506 crore provision for the environment and forest departments, of which 422 crore has been allocated for various schemes, projects and programmes.

“This centre (ICCC) will do real-time monitoring of various environmental parameters like air quality, water quality, noise levels, waste management etc. It will help to improve environmental governance and public health. Our efforts will not only reduce pollution but will also provide a clean and healthy environment to the coming generations,” the CM added.

While a provision of 300 crore has allocated under “Pollution Control and Emergency measures” to effectively implement environmental reforms in Delhi, a budget of 20 crore has been allocated under the “Delhi Parks and Garden Society” scheme to provide more financial assistance to RWAs, NGOs, and societies and to make Delhi’s parks and gardens green, she said in her speech.

copy
Share Via
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On