Delhi to have centre for real time air, water quality monitoring: Govt

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta in her maiden budget presentation on Tuesday proposed “to set up an Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC)” for real-time monitoring of air and water quality, noise levels, and waste management in Delhi. The BJP government in Delhi has made a ₹ 506 crore provision for the environment and forest departments, of which ₹ 422 crore has been allocated for various schemes, projects and programmes. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo (File))

She said her government has made a ₹506 crore provision for the environment and forest departments, of which ₹422 crore has been allocated for various schemes, projects and programmes.

“This centre (ICCC) will do real-time monitoring of various environmental parameters like air quality, water quality, noise levels, waste management etc. It will help to improve environmental governance and public health. Our efforts will not only reduce pollution but will also provide a clean and healthy environment to the coming generations,” the CM added.

While a provision of ₹300 crore has allocated under “Pollution Control and Emergency measures” to effectively implement environmental reforms in Delhi, a budget of ₹20 crore has been allocated under the “Delhi Parks and Garden Society” scheme to provide more financial assistance to RWAs, NGOs, and societies and to make Delhi’s parks and gardens green, she said in her speech.