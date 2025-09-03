Delhi to observe fortnight of service in Delhi starting PM’s birthday

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will hold a seva pakhwada (fortnight of service) from September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. During this period, she said, the government will dedicate 75 new schemes and services to the people, covering areas such as health, education, sanitation, housing, transport and civic amenities. File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi spending time with his mother on his birthday at her Gandhinagar residence. (PTI)

Speaking at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said the initiative will not be a symbolic exercise but will focus on implementation of projects that directly benefit citizens.

“We are commencing this seva pakhwada on the Prime Minister’s birthday. This event is a tribute to his dedication and selfless service,” Gupta said.

She further said the Delhi government will inaugurate 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, launch a citywide sanitation campaign and open five major hospitals during the fortnight. Several other development projects are also lined up, including those in housing, transport, schools and civic facilities, Gupta said.

“These initiatives will not only serve the people directly but also advance our collective vision of building a Viksit Delhi,” the CM said.

The chief minister also used the occasion to respond sharply to remarks made recently by opposition leaders against the Prime Minister’s late mother. Calling the comments “deeply derogatory,” Gupta said such language “lowers the standards of politics” and “insults the entire womanhood.”

The fortnight-long programme is expected to see a mix of inaugurations, foundation stone-laying ceremonies and the rollout of long-pending projects across Delhi.