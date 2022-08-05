Delhi to soon make Electric Vehicle (EV) retro fitment services completely faceless
New Delhi:The Delhi government will soon make electric vehicle (EV) retro fitment services completely faceless, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.
With this, Delhi will become the first city in the country to provide the service online for its citizens, Gahlot added.
The move will benefit a large number of diesel vehicle users who want to convert their vehicles into electric mode, Gahlot added.
In June 2022, the Delhi government had issued an order to allow petrol and diesel vehicle owners to convert their vehicles into electric vehicles through retrofitment. It has already launched a new portal to bring in both customers and agencies who are involved in the process of retrofitting vehicles on a common platform.
“As a step to make EV kit retrofitment faceless, the module for retrofitment of electric vehicle (EV) kit in Diesel vehicles has been made online on the Vahan Portal to enable the citizens of Delhi to get their old diesel vehicles retrofitted with EV kit by the retro fitment centre,” Gahlot said.
-
Dentist held for trying to smuggle tobacco, marijuana into Tihar Jail
A dentist has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana inside Tihar Jail in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that on Wednesday, they received information from Tihar Jail about the recovery of tobacco and marijuana from inmate Vikas Jha and Goel. Action against Jha has also been initiated. Further investigation is in progress, police said.
-
Man smuggling out foreign currency held at Delhi airport
New Delhi: An Indian National travelling from Delhi to Dubai was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International airport by the Central Industrial Security Force on Thursday, after he tried to smuggle out foreign currency worth Rs 42.25 lakhs by concealing it in plastic thread rolls. The man was preparing to fly out to Dubai through a Star Alliance flight number IX-141, which was scheduled to depart at around 1:15 pm, officials said.
-
Modi gave an all-inclusive govt in eight years, says Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all inclusive and all reaching government in the last eight years. “In eight years PM Narendra Modi gave a 'Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi' government to the country. There isn't any area where reforms didn't take place. We have taken an oath for the welfare of the entire society,” he said.
-
Man killed in hit-and-run in Janakpuri
A 30-year-old man was killed in a case of hit and run in west Delhi's Janakpuri in the early hours of Thursday. Police said that they're yet to identify the offending vehicle. Deputy commissioner of police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said that a control room call was received early morning regarding an accident. The injured was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
-
Sisodia reviews the progress of streetscaping project
New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD minister charge, has directed the department to take action against the contractors who are not following safety regulations during the streetscaping work at the 16 pilot stretches. Sisodia reviewed the progress of the streetscaping project on Thursday and similar reviews will now be carried out on weekly basis, the minister has stated.
