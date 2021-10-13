‘Delhi to witness clear skies, morning mist on Wednesday’: IMD

Delhi is likely to see a generally clear sky with the possibility of mist in the morning on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 22 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was around 22.7 degrees Celsius, over two notches above normal and the maximum temperature was around 36.7 degrees Celsius, which was three notches above normal.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated and was in the “moderate” category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 170. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 179, which was also in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.