Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Karan Aujla's concert at JLN stadium today. Check diversion points
Delhi traffic: In view of the anticipated rush, elaborate traffic and parking arrangements have been made around the stadium.
A live music event titled “P-POP Culture India Tour 2026” featuring popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, February 28.
The concert is scheduled from 4 pm to 10 pm. Due to the singer’s popularity, authorities expect a crowd of nearly 45,000 to 50,000 people at the venue.
Traffic diversions
1. JLN Red Light
Vehicles coming from BP Marg will be diverted towards Mehar Chand Market at JLN Red Light.
2. Sewa Nagar Bus Depot Red Light
Traffic coming from 4th Avenue and Gurjar Chowk will not have access to Barapullah/JLN Service Road.
Vehicles can either take a U-turn or turn right towards Gurjar Chowk.
3. 5th Avenue Road (Double Storey Market, Dhobi Ghat Side)
Vehicles from 5th Avenue Road side will not be allowed towards JLN Service Road.
Traffic will be directed to take a U-turn at 5th Avenue Road.
4. Pragati Vihar Red Light
Traffic coming from Lodhi Road will not be allowed to move straight ahead of Pragati Vihar Red Light.
Vehicles will be directed by traffic staff to take a U-turn towards Lodhi Road.
5. Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point
Left turn towards SCOPE Complex will not be allowed at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point.
Vehicles will be directed to move straight towards Lodhi Flyover.
6. Barapullah Cut near JLN Gate No. 5
Traffic coming from INA and Thyagraj Stadium side towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg will not be allowed to take JLN Service Road.
Vehicles will be diverted to continue straight on Barapullah.
7. Jangpura Metro Station – Suchna Bhawan T-Point
Left turn towards Suchna Bhawan/SCOPE Complex will not be allowed from Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point.
Traffic will be directed straight towards Lodhi Flyover.
Entry gates for spectators and VIPs
Spectators attending the event will be allowed entry through Gate Numbers 2, 6, 8, 13, 14 and 21 of the stadium.
VIP guests will enter through Gate Number 13. The artist, organisers and team members will use Gate Number 6.
Gate Numbers 1 and 10 have been reserved strictly for emergency purposes.
Parking arrangements for visitors
Parking for VIP vehicles has been arranged inside the stadium premises near Gate Number 1 at the West Block open space.
For the general public, parking facilities will be available at:
- Sewa Nagar Bus Depot
- Sunheri Pulla Bus Depot
- CGO Complex parking area
- SCOPE Complex parking
- Parking zones near JLN Stadium Gates 7 to 9
Organisers have booked these locations to ensure smooth parking for visitors.
Traffic management measures
The Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements to manage the expected heavy flow of vehicles in and around the Lodhi Colony area. Motorists are advised to follow traffic diversions and use public transport where possible to avoid congestion.
Commuters travelling towards the stadium area during the evening hours are advised to plan their journey in advance. Authorities have urged visitors to cooperate with traffic personnel and adhere to parking guidelines to ensure smooth movement.
