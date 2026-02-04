Delhi Traffic Police identifies 5 busy stretches for zero-tolerance enforcement drive

New Delhi, The Delhi Traffic Police has identified five busy road stretches to roll out a zero-tolerance enforcement drive, an official said on Wednesday. Delhi Traffic Police personnel check vehicles during a routine enforcement drive. (PTI)

These stretches are Madhuban Chowk, Rithala Metro Station, Shahbad Dairy, Badli Metro Station and Sufiyabad Crossing, he said.

"Under the expanded plan, strict enforcement will be carried out at Madhuban Chowk, Rithala Metro Station, Shahbad Dairy, Badli Metro Station and Sufiyabad Crossing in the Narela area. These locations were identified after traffic assessments revealed persistent congestion, frequent violations and heavy vehicular movement, particularly during peak hours," the officer said.

The officer said that from January 16 to February 1, police have issued a total of 8,270 challans, and over 1,000 vehicles were towed for not parking properly or parking in a no-parking area. Besides that, the police have also impounded 37 vehicles.

According to the police, they have issued more than 4,800 challans at two major intersections. Data from January show that Azadpur Chowk under the Model Town Circle emerged as the most intensively policed junction, accounting for 2,794 e-challans alone during the month-long drive.

The intersection, a key traffic node surrounded by wholesale markets, has long been flagged for violations such as wrong-side driving, improper parking by e-rickshaws, stop-line violations and red-light jumping.

Apart from challaning, enforcement teams carried out 1,057 checks under Vehicle on Call Action , towed away 127 vehicles and impounded 37, reflecting a multi-pronged approach beyond routine ticketing, police had said.

"No violation at this intersection was spared during the drive," a traffic officer said, describing January as one of the most intensive enforcement phases at the spot in recent months.

Shalimar Bagh Chowk under the Ashok Vihar Circle recorded 2,037 challans during the same period, making it the second major focus area under the monthly enforcement grid.

In another drive, traffic police at Bikaner Chowk in Karol Bagh between January 16 and February 1 resulted in the issuance of 4,233 challans and the towing away of 968 vehicles.

According to the police, the enforcement exercise focused primarily on curbing no-entry violations, improper and illegal parking and other infractions that disrupt traffic flow and pose risks to pedestrian safety at the high-density junction.

"Illegal parking and no-entry violations were among the main reasons for chronic congestion at Bikaner Chowk," the official had said.

He said that up to 968 vehicles were towed for obstructing traffic, the police said, adding the drive was aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement in and around the Karol Bagh market area. The drive was launched after receiving repeated complaints of traffic violations and congestion in the busy Karol Bagh market area.

Police said that the zero-tolerance drive will involve strict action against motorists found violating traffic norms, including illegal and improper parking, red-light jumping, wrong-side driving, stop-line violations and dangerous driving.

"Special teams of traffic personnel will be deployed at each of the five locations to ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement. Surveillance measures, including the use of cameras and sustained on-ground monitoring, will be intensified to deter violations and ensure effective enforcement," the officer said.