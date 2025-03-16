Menu Explore
Delhi traffic police issue 7,230 fines on Holi, drink driving cases drop

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2025 05:06 AM IST

Delhi Traffic Police prosecuted 7,230 for traffic violations during Holi, with drink driving cases rising to 1,213, while road accidents decreased significantly.

The Delhi Traffic Police prosecuted 7,230 people for various traffic violations during Holi celebrations on Friday, issuing over 1,200 challans for drink driving across the national capital, a senior officer said on Saturday. In contrast, 2024 saw prosecution of 3,589 people, marking nearly a 100% rise in traffic violations.

The number of people caught for drink driving surged to 1,213 in 2025 compared to 824 in 2024 (Representational image)
According to data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 1,213 people were prosecuted for drink driving, while 2,376 challans were issued to violators for riding two-wheelers without helmets between 8am and 12pm on Friday. Additionally, 3,641 individuals faced prosecution for offences such as tinted glass, triple riding, underage driving, stunt riding, and not wearing seat belts, police said.

The number of people caught for drink driving surged to 1,213 in 2025 compared to 824 in 2024, marking a rise in cases by 50%. Meanwhile, 2,376 helmet-related violations were recorded this year, compared to 1,524 violations in 2024, seeing a 56% surge. A total of 573 challans were issued for triple riding, which is 35% more than 423 in 2024 and 97 for tinted glass violations this year, which is nearly 30% more than 75 in 2024.

 Ajay Choudhary, special commissioner of police (traffic), said that extensive traffic arrangements were implemented to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists. “Altogether, 84 special drink-driving checking teams equipped with breathalysers and 40 joint checking teams comprising traffic police and local police were stationed at major intersections, thoroughfares, drink points, and vulnerable areas to detect and prosecute violations,” he added.

According to traffic police, road accidents on Holi 2025 saw a significant decline compared to previous years. “Only four accidents were reported this year, a sharp drop from 11 in 2024 and 24 in 2023,” Choudhary added.

