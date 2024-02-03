 Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Congress workers' convention today | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Congress workers' convention today

Delhi traffic police issues advisory for Congress workers' convention today

PTI |
Feb 03, 2024 12:20 AM IST

The Delhi unit of the Congress will organise the workers' convention at the Ramlila Ground in Geeta Colony from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory about the routes likely to be affected due to a workers' convention of the Congress at the Ramlila Ground in Geeta Colony on Saturday.

Several Congress leaders are expected to attend the event, the advisory said. (HT PHOTO)
Several Congress leaders are expected to attend the event, the advisory said. (HT PHOTO)

According to the advisory issued on Friday, the Delhi unit of the Congress will organise the workers' convention at the Ramlila Ground in Geeta Colony from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Several Congress leaders are expected to attend the event, the advisory said.

The Delhi Traffic Police, along with the local police, has made elaborate arrangements from the traffic and law-and-order points of view, it added.

"There is possibility of heavy traffic/congestion on Pushta Road (Geeta Colony-Gandhi Nagar), Khureji Khas to Police Station Geeta Colony Road, Jheel Khuranja-Gandhi Nagar Road. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches from 10 am to 5 pm," the advisory stated.

The commuters have been advised to observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow the directions of the traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.

