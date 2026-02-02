Delhi Traffic Police pilot UV sunglasses, LED safety jackets

In an initiative aimed at protecting on-duty traffic police personnel from prolonged exposure to pollution, dust and harsh sunlight, the Delhi Traffic Police distributed earlier this week specialised sunglasses and high-visibility LED jackets to its staff, officials said on Sunday. The safety gear provided to the police personnel. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Rajiv Kumar said the pilot project has been launched in the New Delhi range, covering the New Delhi and south west districts. “The initiative draws inspiration from similar safety practices adopted in several developed countries, and focuses on safeguarding the long-term eye health and overall safety of traffic personnel, who remain exposed to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays for several hours each day,” he said.

Police added that the department may consider expanding the project to other ranges based on the feedback and effectiveness.

As part of the initiative, around 300 specialised sunglasses have been distributed across most traffic circles in the range. A police officer aware of the matter said the sunglasses come with interchangeable lenses in three colours — black, brown and clear — each designed for different weather and light conditions.

“The lenses are changed manually, within seconds,allowing officials to adapt to bright sunlight, dusty conditions or overcast weather,” the officer said, adding that the traffic personnel began wearing the sunglasses from Saturday.

In addition to the sunglasses, the traffic police also handed out LED-equipped safety jackets to reduce the risk of road accidents involving on-duty personnel, especially during low visibility conditions such as fog, smog or nighttime hours.

“The jackets were distributed last week. They have four different lighting modes and can be spotted from a distance of up to 100 metres. These jackets are designed to ensure that traffic personnel are clearly visible to motorists even in poor visibility,” Kumar said.

According to police, the jackets include a steady light mode, a blinking mode, and high-beam options that enhance visibility in fog and dense smog. Around 300 such jackets have been procured and distributed and are lightweight and easy to wear, making them suitable for long duty hours.

Under its winter safety plan, the traffic police has already provided personnel with N-95 masks, winter jackets, rotational duty schedules to limit exposure, fluorescent safety gear and regular health check-ups through medical camps, officials said.