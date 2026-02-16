New Delhi, A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded ₹94.69 lakh as compensation to the family of a 49-year-old security guard who died after being hit by a bus in November 2023. Delhi tribunal awards ₹94 lakh compensation to family of man killed in 2023 road accident

Presiding Officer Harun Pratap was hearing a claim petition filed by the family of the deceased, Jitender, who lost his life after a bus hit him while he was waiting near the Bank Colony bus stand on November 22, 2023.

In an order dated February 11, the tribunal said, "In view of the findings on the aforesaid issues, the petitioners are hereby awarded a sum of ₹94,69,389 along with interest at 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of DAR petition till its deposition by the R3 ".

Jitender was waiting for a bus when an electric bus allegedly came at high speed and hit him. The tribunal noted that the accident happened due to the rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle by the bus driver and caused fatal injuries to the deceased.

"The petitioners, being the dependents are entitled to compensation in this case as their status as dependents of the deceased has neither been denied nor disputed in any manner by the respondents during the entire proceedings," the tribunal said.

The driver and owner of the bus denied negligence and claimed that the deceased had suddenly come in front of the vehicle after jumping a red light.

However, the tribunal noted that no evidence was presented by the respondents to substantiate this claim. It then awarded ₹94.69 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased under various heads.

The tribunal noted that the bus was insured at the time of the accident, so it directed the insurance company to pay the compensation to the deceased's family.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.