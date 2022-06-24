Delhi: Two arrested for duping train travellers

New Delhi: Police on Thursday said they had arrested two men who duped travellers in the name of confirming their train tickets and looted them of their belongings. One of the arrested men impersonated a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) of Indian Railways and assured travellers of getting their tickets confirmed using his contacts in the railway department, the police said.

The arrested men were identified as Ravi Kumar Mehto,38, previously involved in two cheating cases and his associate, Kamlesh Kumar, 22. Their arrest came following investigation into a case filed at the Sonia Vihar police station on the complaint of Ranveer Kumar from Bihar’s Samastipur.

Kumar in his complaint alleged that on June 18, he along with his brother-in-law (name not available) was travelling to New Delhi railway station from Jahangirpuri in a Metro train to board a train for Bihar. On the way, two unknown men befriended them after claiming to be fellow travellers to Bihar.

“One of them told Kumar that he can get confirmed train tickets through his associate, who is a TTE in Indian Railways. They took Kumar and his relative to Sonia Vihar and introduced him to a third person, who claimed to be a TTE. Later, the trio looted their belongings such as ATM Card, Gold Ring and mobile phone and fled,” said the DCP.

During the investigation, the DCP said, the police scanned CCTV cameras and found that the suspects had fled on a bike. The ownership of the bike was obtained and two suspects were arrested. The third suspect is absconding, the police said.

