Delhi under tight security, 100 air sirens for city soon

As tensions between India and Pakistan remain at a decades-long high, the Delhi government on Friday started the process of installing 100 air raid sirens across the city to prepare residents for potential aerial threats. These sirens, meant to cover the entire Capital, are intended to serve as an early warning system in the event of an air raid. (Top) A police officer on a guard tower near the Red Fort. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Delhi Police, meanwhile, has been placed on high alert and instructed to maintain heightened vigilance in high-footfall zones such as markets, malls, and tourist areas.

On Friday afternoon, the Directorate of Civil Defence (DCD) carried out the first test of an air raid siren atop the Public Works Department (PWD) headquarters at ITO. The siren was activated at 3.05pm, and its sound could be heard in areas around Vikas Marg and central Delhi. Police had issued public advisories in advance, asking people not to panic, while station house officers made announcements to inform nearby residents and shopkeepers.

To be sure, despite the warning, many on the ground said the siren wasn’t particularly loud despite remaining on for more than 10 minutes.

“We were alerted beforehand, and people were more curious than scared. But the sound was faint; I could barely hear it,” said Rajeev Kumar, a fruit seller near the ITO junction.

Government officials have yet to explain why the sirens weren’t louder, but an official said they have taken note of the issue and the matter is under review. “The options available to fix it are being explored, including whether a device with a higher decibel should be installed or more devices should be installed in close proximity so that the sirens are able to alert all the people living in the area. A decision regarding it is likely to be taken soon,” the official said, asking not to be named.

A senior official involved in the project said each of Delhi’s 11 districts will have roughly 10 air raid sirens placed at strategic locations to ensure citywide coverage. However, a detailed location-wise deployment plan has not yet been shared.

PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh confirmed that 50 of these sirens will be mounted on prominent multi-storey buildings. “These sirens are essential for public safety in emergencies. They will be centrally controlled from a command centre and managed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Once triggered, the sirens will ring for five minutes, giving people time to seek shelter under tables, in basements, or other protected spaces,” he said.

The sirens are designed to be heard up to 8 kilometres away.

According to a second senior official in the Civil Defence Directorate, the sirens are equipped with advanced technology and can be remotely activated through GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications) commands.

“They are integrated with a software platform that enables remote activation—one, several, or all sirens can be triggered simultaneously. There is also HF radio backup to ensure functionality even in case of GSM network failure. Additionally, each siren has inbuilt power backup for blackout scenarios,” the official said.

The Delhi government plans to complete installation and testing of these sirens in phases, although no fixed timeline has been announced. The Civil Defence and PWD teams will continue site assessments and sound range tests in the coming days. “We’re aiming to ensure there are no ‘dark zones’ in the coverage. Every neighbourhood should be able to hear a siren in case of an emergency,” the official added.

Friday’s siren test followed a broader mobilisation effort by the Delhi government.

On Thursday, it cancelled all leaves for its officers until further notice, citing the need for full preparedness. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) followed suit, suspending staff leaves as well.

“No decision has been made yet on whether more siren tests will be held, but people should be ready and not panic when they do,” a Civil Defence officer said. Public awareness campaigns are expected to roll out alongside siren deployment, instructing citizens on how to respond during alerts—such as taking shelter, stopping outdoor activities, and moving to safe areas calmly.

Alongside these civil defence preparations, Delhi Police has ramped up surveillance and coordination efforts. A senior officer at Police Headquarters said: “There are red alerts in Punjab and Jammu. Delhi is close, and even though there has been no direct incident here yet, we must be prepared. Our officers have been told to increase deployment and coordinate with civil defence.”

Police increase patrolling

Meanwhile, police units have been asked to patrol sensitive areas and increase visibility, particularly in crowded public spaces like Janpath, Connaught Place, and Sarojini Nagar. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, major railway stations, and bus terminals.

Another officer said DCPs have been directed to identify staff who can assist in rescue operations, operate sirens, administer first aid, and help in evacuation. “We’ve been told to conduct general patrolling, liaise with civil defence volunteers, and monitor for any unusual activity. Our teams are trained to respond swiftly,” the officer added.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government conducted mock defence drills across the city. One exercise included a 15-minute blackout in Lutyens’ Delhi to simulate a possible emergency and assess the effectiveness of the city’s disaster response protocols.

Together, these measures point to a rapidly escalating security posture in the national capital. While officials insist there is no need for panic, the visible deployment of air raid sirens, cancellation of leaves, blackout drills, and increased police presence mark one of the most extensive civil defence initiatives Delhi has seen in recent years.

With inputs from Snehil Sinha