First two phases of DU admission process to conclude at 4:59pm today

The first two phases of the Delhi University (DU) admission process will be concluded at 4:59pm on Monday and the preferences candidates have saved and submitted will be auto-locked by Thursday. DU began the second phase of the admission process last week. (Hindustan Times)

The preference change window will be activated over the weekend. The first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) allocation list will be released on Monday next and candidates can accept the seats until August 4.

DU last week began the second phase of the admission process two days after the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results for undergraduate (UG) courses. The students registered for the university were to choose the programmes and the colleges they wanted admission to.

The first phase was also kept open to allow new candidates to register until July 24 (Monday). DU is offering admission to 71,000 seats at the UG level across 68 colleges.

Admissions to all the UG programmes will take place in three phases. The first phase involving registration kicked off on July 5. Candidates needed to confirm the programme-specific CUET (UG)-2023 merit scores in the second phase and fill in the preferences for the programme-plus-college combinations.

Candidates who qualified in CUET UG and completed the first phase on CSAS portal on or before the last date were eligible to complete the second phase.

Classes for the new batches will begin on August 16. Until Sunday, the University received 295343 registrations on the CSAS portal and 228288 applications.

Candidates were eligible to choose as many programmes provided they meet the specific eligibility. They could choose the order of course and college combination.

DU will automatically calculate the programme-specific merit scores as per the eligibility criteria. The candidates have to confirm their scores before submitting their preferences.

The third phase of the admission process will begin on August 1 for seat allotment and admission based on the college/course preferences.

Candidates will then be allocated the highest possible preference based on programme-specific merit score, category, and availability of seats. They can choose to upgrade for a higher preference in the subsequent rounds.

The university provided a one-time correction window until July 20 for candidates who completed the first phase and wished to modify the details furnished.

The university will create a merit list based on the normalised marks of the National Testing Agency that students secured in CUET ahead of the third phase of the process.

The university will eventually allocate 20% extra seats in unreserved (general), other backward classes-non creamy layer, and economically weaker section categories. As many as 30% extra allotments will be made for the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes ), and persons with benchmark disabilities categories.