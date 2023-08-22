Delhi University announces third list of seat allocations

Delhi University on Tuesday declared the third allocation list for undergraduate admissions, and 11,656 seats were filled in this round, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Candidates who have been allocated seats in this round will be able to accept them by 4.59pm on August 24. (ANI)

Colleges will verify the documents by August 25 and students will have to pay their fees by August 26.

The varsity has 71,000 seats, and after the current round concludes, DU will be able to ascertain whether there are any seats left to fill, the officials said, based on which, they will decide whether to hold a spot round.

After the first list, which was announced on August 1, 62,008 students had paid their fees. The university has not released the final number of seats that have been filled.

Anand Sonkar, deputy dean, admissions, said, “After this round, we will get to know the total number of seats that have been filled. We will then take a call on whether there will be a spot round or not. Normally, there is a spot round scheduled after the fourth round.”

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Almost all the students accept their seats and pay their fees eventually. Eventually, some might drop out due to location and other constraints...”

Of the 28,889 students who decided to opt for an upgrade after the second round, 6,104 got their upgraded choices. Meanwhile, 16,860 students retained their previously allocated seats. 34,642 students froze their seats.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,544 students were allocated seats under the sports category, 886 students allocated seats under the extracurricular activities category and 3,177 in the CW (Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces) category.

Manoj Kumar Khanna, principal of Ramjas College said, “We have 1,634 seats. As of now, 1,600 seats have been filled. Some courses might be seeing a handful of extra allocations or vacancies but we had accounted for that and the process has been smooth so far.”

Simrit Kaur, principal of Shri Ram College of Commerce said, “Most of our seats were filled in the first round itself.”