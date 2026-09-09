Delhi University students protest electrocution of gardener at South Campus
New DelhiStudents of Delhi University’s (DU’s) South Campus on Tuesday held a protest over the death of a gardener by electrocution on Monday afternoon, alleging negligence by the administration and demanding compensation and employment for the family
New Delhi
Students of Delhi University’s (DU’s) South Campus on Tuesday held a protest over the death of a gardener by electrocution on Monday afternoon, alleging negligence by the administration and demanding compensation and employment for the family.
Students’ organisations also alleged that the gardener was made to work as an electrician, and that the university also tried to hide the incident from students.
The university did not respond to HT’s queries for comment on the matter.
The Delhi Police said they were informed about the electrocution of a 33-year-old man at around 5.30pm on Monday.
In a statement, the police said, “The police staff shifted the deceased to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared ‘Brought Dead,’ and an MLC was prepared accordingly. During enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was working as a private mali in the university campus and had allegedly suffered an electric shock while pruning trees,” says the statement.
It said an FIR has been registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct) and 106 (1) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the BNS against unidentified persons.
“The FIR filed by the police names a junior engineer, and claims that due to whose negligence an electrical current was running through a steel ladder, which the gardener came in contact with and died. It does not mention that he was being made to work as an electrician,” said B Parijat, 21, a student of Hansraj and a member of the Student Federation of India (SFI).
Police said the same was not stated while the FIR was filed and they are verifying the claim.
The protesting students sought ₹25 lakh in compensation to the family of the deceased, employment for a family member, and DU taking responsibility for the education and welfare of the gardener’s child.
“We have gotten a receipt of our demands from the university, with their letterhead on the document, but we do not know if they will accept our demands, as they have only given verbal assurance,” said another protesting student, requesting anonymity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAaditya Khatwani
Aaditya Khatwani is a city reporter at Hindustan Times, where he covers the environment, weather, forests, and art and culture for Delhi. He joined the Hindustan Times newsroom in 2025, after graduating from the Asian College of Journalism, in Chennai, and has also covered Delhi’s civic bodies. His reporting blends ground reportage and data-based narratives with human interest stories from the city.Since joining HT, he has published many stories on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the civic issues in the city. This includes stories on the city’s green divide and the lack of proper footpaths, on which he also filmed and produced a 15-part video series, visiting different parts of the city to assess their footpaths.His coverage on art has included stories on the prominent art events in the city, such as the India Art Fair and DAG India’s “The City as a Museum” event. He also writes about the city’s evolving culture, such as the recent trend of lectures being hosted in bars.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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