Delhi University to announce admission schedule on Wednesday

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Delhi University will announce the schedule for admissions for the academic year 2023-24, with announcements to be made regarding UG, PG and PhD admissions.

The Delhi University (DU) will announce the schedule for admissions for the academic year 2023-24, officials said on Tuesday. DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:30am on Wednesday, with announcements to be made regarding the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD admissions at the university.

An official said the VC will share admission-related policies for the upcoming academic year, the new courses that have been included and will also launch admission portals.

“We will announce the dates for the portals and admissions for the academic year 2023-24 on Wednesday. This will include the launch of the admission portal for the undergraduate admissions of School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) and Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS),” said DU registrar Vikas Gupta.

Earlier on Friday, DU’s executive council (EC) had announced that it would provide admission into PhD programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by the National Testing Agency from the upcoming academic year onwards.

admissions
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
