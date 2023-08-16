Delhi colleges abuzz as DU begins academic year

Delhi University bustles with activity on Wednesday as first-year students began the new academic session even as they were welcomed by colleges with ceremonies and orientation sessions. Many students also met their seniors who were seen giving the newcomers guided tours of the campus. First-year students at the start of the new academic session at Miranda House, in New Delhi on Wednesday (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Priyanka Puri, a professor of geography at Miranda House, said that freshers were welcomed by the faculty members of the department. Puri added that students were familiarised with the course structure of the National Education Policy.

“The faculty ensured that the students felt comfortable in the new environs and could begin to relate to the new milieu of which they will be a part in the coming years. They were initiated to the general and specific concerns and practices in the new academic environment and were specifically oriented for the NEP course structure through a thorough presentation,” said Puri.

Welcoming students, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the university has a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging. Singh urged senior students to welcome freshers with love and respect.

Singh said that a total of 64,288 students were admitted till August 15 at the conclusion of the second round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

Haneet Gandhi, dean (admissions), said that according to the data till August 15, most students were admitted to five programmes in the BCom and BA streams. “BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics, and BA (Hons) English are the top five programmes most students have opted for,” said Gandhi.

The university will display the list of vacant seats after the conclusion of the second round of allocations on Thursday. Students will get the time to reorder their preferences till Friday and a third allocation list will be released on August 22.