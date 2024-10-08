Delhi: Villagers protesting a Jantar Mantar say evicted by cops

The residents of 360 villages across Delhi, who were staging a protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday over civic conditions in the Capital’s rural belt, were forcibly removed and detained by police, before being released later, the villagers said on Monday. Protesters at the site. (HT photo)

Police officers, however, said that the protesters were removed from the Jantar Mantar site only after 5pm, as per Supreme Court guidelines.

Surendra Solanki, who heads the khap of the 360 villages, said his group began an indefinite protest on Sunday, demanding solutions to the problems plaguing Delhi’s rural areas, when demonstrators were evicted.

Some of the issues he pointed to included waterlogged streets, broken roads, and poor sanitation.

“Villages are being neglected and the governments have insulted the rural belt. We have held multiple meetings with government representatives. but nothing has been done. Now, political parties that neglect us will not be allowed to enter our villages while campaigning for the upcoming elections,” Solanki said.

“We seek immediate action… The lieutenant governor, the central government, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and the Delhi government should resolve their long-pending issues and address civic woes,” he added.

Meanwhile, a police officer aware of the matter said that according to Supreme Court guidelines, protesters must leave Jantar Mantar by 5pm. “They were removed from the site only after 5pm. They were released soon after,” the officer said.