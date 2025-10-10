New Delhi, A 22-year-old wanted criminal sustained injuries following an exchange of fire with the police in Delhi's Bawana area, an official said on Friday. Delhi: Wanted criminal injured in encounter; pistol recovered

The accused, identified as Aaftab alias Atti, a resident of Bawana, was hit in his right leg during retaliatory firing by the police and was later apprehended. He was taken to the Satyawadi Raja Harishchander Hospital in Narela for treatment, the official added.

Police received information that a known snatcher and robber, armed with an illegal firearm, would be near G Block, Narela Industrial Area, on a black scooter. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap near Sector-5, Bawana, around 9.30 pm.

"At about 9.45 pm, the team spotted a black scooter matching the description. When signalled to stop, the rider tried to escape and fell near the footpath. He then pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the police party. In self-defence, police personnel fired three rounds, one of which hit the man in the right leg," a senior police officer said.

A semi-automatic pistol, three live cartridges and two fired cartridges were recovered from the accused, along with the scooter used in the incident, the police informed, adding that two empty cartridges found at the scene matched the firearm recovered from his possession.

An FIR has been registered at the Narela Industrial Area police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Aaftab is a repeat offender with a history of nine criminal cases, including those of murder, robbery, snatching and theft registered at various police stations in Delhi.

According to the police, the accused is a habitual criminal who has been jailed several times. Further investigation is underway.

